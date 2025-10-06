College Football Bowl Projections After Week 6: Two More CFP Hopefuls Tumble
You could almost see one of those chaotic weekends in college football coming, but few could have really predicted the type of carnage that transpired in Week 6. Everywhere you looked, there was a massive favorite or big-brand team taking a loss where they should have comfortably walked out of the stadium with a win.
As a result, the postseason picture has shifted quite a bit from where it was just a week prior. After shocking road losses, Texas and Penn State tumbled from College Football Playoff hopefuls to the ReliaQuest Bowl and Vegas Bowl, respectively, in the latest projections. Who had that as the destination for either during the preseason?
The good news is that we’re in store for some enticing matchups, from a fascinating Gator Bowl between Florida State and Tennessee, a likely shootout between Notre Dame and Baylor in the Pop-Tarts Bowl and even an excellent meeting of overachieving Virginia and Missouri with an extra touch of mayo.
Here is how Sports Illustrated sees all of the 35 bowl games coming together to form the postseason picture and which 70 FBS teams will wind up going bowling in 2025–26 after Week 6.
Bowl
Date
Matchup
L.A. Bowl
Dec. 13
Washington vs. Boise State
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Dec. 16
Troy vs. Miami (Ohio)
Cure Bowl
Dec. 17
James Madison vs. Memphis
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 17
Old Dominion vs. Temple
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 19
Appalachian State vs. East Carolina
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 19
Wake Forest vs. UCF
Potato Bowl
Dec. 22
Ohio vs. Fresno State
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 23
Georgia Southern vs. Utah State
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 23
UTEP vs. San Diego State
Hawai‘i Bowl
Dec. 24
Hawai‘i vs. Liberty
Sports Bowl
Dec. 26
Maryland vs. Toledo
Rate Bowl
Dec. 26
Kansas vs. Minnesota
First Responder Bowl
Dec. 26
Cal vs. Texas State
Military Bowl
Dec. 27
Duke vs. Navy
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 27
Clemson vs. Michigan State
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 27
Louisville vs. USF
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 27
Notre Dame vs. Baylor
Arizona Bowl
Dec. 27
Western Michigan vs. UNLV
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 27
San Jose State vs. Buffalo
Gator Bowl
Dec. 27
Florida State vs. Tennessee
Texas Bowl
Dec. 27
TCU vs. Auburn
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 29
Pitt vs. Mississippi State
Independence Bowl
Dec. 30
Houston vs. UTSA
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Iowa vs. Vanderbilt
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 30
USC vs. Iowa State
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Illinois vs. Texas
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
SMU vs. Arizona
Citrus Bowl
Dec. 31
Nebraska vs. LSU
Vegas Bowl
Dec. 31
Utah vs. Penn State
Armed Forces Bowl
Jan. 2
North Texas vs. Cincinnati
Liberty Bowl
Jan. 2
BYU vs. South Carolina
Mayo Bowl
Jan. 2
Virginia vs. Missouri
Holiday Bowl
Jan. 2
Georgia Tech vs. Arizona State
TBD/Bahamas Bowl
TBD
Western Kentucky vs. Bowling Green
