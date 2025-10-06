SI

College Football Bowl Projections After Week 6: Two More CFP Hopefuls Tumble

Penn State and Texas have two losses apiece to drop into the Vegas Bowl and ReliaQuest Bowl, respectively, instead of meeting their preseason expectations in the playoff.

Bryan Fischer

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar takes hits from UCLA linebacker Jalen Woods and defensive back Rodrick Pleasant.
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar takes hits from UCLA linebacker Jalen Woods and defensive back Rodrick Pleasant. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

You could almost see one of those chaotic weekends in college football coming, but few could have really predicted the type of carnage that transpired in Week 6. Everywhere you looked, there was a massive favorite or big-brand team taking a loss where they should have comfortably walked out of the stadium with a win.

As a result, the postseason picture has shifted quite a bit from where it was just a week prior. After shocking road losses, Texas and Penn State tumbled from College Football Playoff hopefuls to the ReliaQuest Bowl and Vegas Bowl, respectively, in the latest projections. Who had that as the destination for either during the preseason? 

SI College Football Newsletter. Get SI's College Football Newsletter. dark. FREE

The good news is that we’re in store for some enticing matchups, from a fascinating Gator Bowl between Florida State and Tennessee, a likely shootout between Notre Dame and Baylor in the Pop-Tarts Bowl and even an excellent meeting of overachieving Virginia and Missouri with an extra touch of mayo.

Here is how Sports Illustrated sees all of the 35 bowl games coming together to form the postseason picture and which 70 FBS teams will wind up going bowling in 2025–26 after Week 6.

Bowl

Date

Matchup

L.A. Bowl

Dec. 13

Washington vs. Boise State

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 16

Troy vs. Miami (Ohio)

Cure Bowl

Dec. 17

James Madison vs. Memphis

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 17

Old Dominion vs. Temple

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 19

Appalachian State vs. East Carolina

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 19

Wake Forest vs. UCF

Potato Bowl

Dec. 22

Ohio vs. Fresno State

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 23

Georgia Southern vs. Utah State

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

UTEP vs. San Diego State

Hawai‘i Bowl

Dec. 24

Hawai‘i vs. Liberty

Sports Bowl

Dec. 26

Maryland vs. Toledo

Rate Bowl

Dec. 26

Kansas vs. Minnesota

First Responder Bowl

Dec. 26

Cal vs. Texas State

Military Bowl

Dec. 27

Duke vs. Navy

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 27

Clemson vs. Michigan State

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 27

Louisville vs. USF

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 27

Notre Dame vs. Baylor

Arizona Bowl

Dec. 27

Western Michigan vs. UNLV

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 27

San Jose State vs. Buffalo

Gator Bowl

Dec. 27

Florida State vs. Tennessee

Texas Bowl

Dec. 27

TCU vs. Auburn

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

Pitt vs. Mississippi State

Independence Bowl

Dec. 30

Houston vs. UTSA

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Iowa vs. Vanderbilt

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 30

USC vs. Iowa State

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Illinois vs. Texas

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

SMU vs. Arizona

Citrus Bowl

Dec. 31

Nebraska vs. LSU

Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

Utah vs. Penn State

Armed Forces Bowl

Jan. 2

North Texas vs. Cincinnati

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

BYU vs. South Carolina

Mayo Bowl

Jan. 2

Virginia vs. Missouri

Holiday Bowl

Jan. 2

Georgia Tech vs. Arizona State

TBD/Bahamas Bowl

TBD

Western Kentucky vs. Bowling Green

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

feed

Published
Bryan Fischer
BRYAN FISCHER

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America's All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor's in communication from USC.

Home/College Football