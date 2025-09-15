Bowl Projections After Week 3: Arch Manning vs. Bryce Underwood on New Year’s Eve
There’s always a point in the college football season where the preseason expectations get completely thrown out the window and you fully focus on the results on the field when it comes to projecting out the rest of the year.
We sure seem to have arrived at that point on the calendar after a wild Week 3 saw Notre Dame and Clemson take themselves out of the playoff race, USF pass the Group of 5 baton back to Tulane and a slew of upsets from coast to coast that further shook up how bowl season might play out.
We could be in store for some juicy matchups this winter, from Arch Manning and Texas facing off against another hotshot quarterback in Bryce Underwood and Michigan, a high-flying Hawai’i Bowl full of offense, the Irish and Baylor settling some denomination differences in Florida and a few new names projected to hit that magical 6–6 mark (or better) from New Mexico to Florida International and everywhere in between.
Here is how Sports Illustrated sees the 35 bowl game matchups coming together to form the postseason picture and which 70 FBS teams will wind up going bowling in 2025–26.
Bowl
Date
Matchup
L.A. Bowl
Dec. 13
Washington vs. Boise State
Salute to Veterans Bowl
Dec. 16
Troy vs. Jacksonville State
Cure Bowl
Dec. 17
Georgia Southern vs. San Jose State
68 Ventures Bowl
Dec. 17
South Alabama vs. Western Michigan
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Dec. 19
Appalachian State vs. Air Force
Gasparilla Bowl
Dec. 19
Vanderbilt vs. NC State
Potato Bowl
Dec. 22
Utah State vs. Buffalo
Boca Raton Bowl
Dec. 23
FIU vs. East Carolina
New Orleans Bowl
Dec. 23
Southern Miss vs. UTEP
Frisco Bowl
Dec. 23
Louisiana Tech vs. Memphis
Hawai‘i Bowl
Dec. 24
Hawai‘i vs. Western Kentucky
Sports Bowl
Dec. 26
Minnesota vs. Miami (Ohio)
Rate Bowl
Dec. 26
Iowa vs. BYU
First Responder Bowl
Dec. 26
UNLV vs. Bowling Green
Military Bowl
Dec. 27
North Carolina vs. Navy
Pinstripe Bowl
Dec. 27
Michigan State vs. Louisville
Fenway Bowl
Dec. 27
Virginia vs. USF
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Dec. 27
Notre Dame vs. Baylor
Arizona Bowl
Dec. 27
Fresno State vs. Ohio
New Mexico Bowl
Dec. 27
New Mexico vs. Liberty
Gator Bowl
Dec. 27
Alabama vs. Clemson
Texas Bowl
Dec. 27
Texas Tech vs. Tennessee
Birmingham Bowl
Dec. 29
Mississippi State vs. Arizona
Independence Bowl
Dec. 30
Houston vs. North Texas
Music City Bowl
Dec. 30
Nebraska vs. Auburn
Alamo Bowl
Dec. 30
Utah vs. Kansas
ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec. 31
Illinois vs. Ole Miss
Sun Bowl
Dec. 31
Cal vs. SMU
Citrus Bowl
Dec. 31
Michigan vs. Texas
Vegas Bowl
Dec. 31
Arizona State vs. Indiana
Armed Forces Bowl
Jan. 2
UTSA vs. Old Dominion
Liberty Bowl
Jan. 2
South Carolina vs. TCU
Mayo Bowl
Jan. 2
Missouri vs. Duke
Holiday Bowl
Jan. 2
USC vs. Pitt
TBD/Bahamas Bowl
TBD
Toledo vs. James Madison
