Bowl Projections After Week 3: Arch Manning vs. Bryce Underwood on New Year’s Eve

Notre Dame and Clemson likely took themselves out of the College Football Playoff race, shaking up the bowl picture downstream.

Bryan Fischer

Arch Manning and Texas are projected to face Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.
Arch Manning and Texas are projected to face Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
There’s always a point in the college football season where the preseason expectations get completely thrown out the window and you fully focus on the results on the field when it comes to projecting out the rest of the year. 

We sure seem to have arrived at that point on the calendar after a wild Week 3 saw Notre Dame and Clemson take themselves out of the playoff race, USF pass the Group of 5 baton back to Tulane and a slew of upsets from coast to coast that further shook up how bowl season might play out. 

We could be in store for some juicy matchups this winter, from Arch Manning and Texas facing off against another hotshot quarterback in Bryce Underwood and Michigan, a high-flying Hawai’i Bowl full of offense, the Irish and Baylor settling some denomination differences in Florida and a few new names projected to hit that magical 6–6 mark (or better) from New Mexico to Florida International and everywhere in between. 

Here is how Sports Illustrated sees the 35 bowl game matchups coming together to form the postseason picture and which 70 FBS teams will wind up going bowling in 2025–26.

Bowl

Date

Matchup

L.A. Bowl

Dec. 13

Washington vs. Boise State

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 16

Troy vs. Jacksonville State

Cure Bowl

Dec. 17

Georgia Southern vs. San Jose State

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 17

South Alabama vs. Western Michigan

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 19

Appalachian State vs. Air Force

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 19

Vanderbilt vs. NC State

Potato Bowl

Dec. 22

Utah State vs. Buffalo

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 23

FIU vs. East Carolina

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

Southern Miss vs. UTEP

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

Louisiana Tech vs. Memphis

Hawai‘i Bowl

Dec. 24

Hawai‘i vs. Western Kentucky

Sports Bowl

Dec. 26

Minnesota vs. Miami (Ohio)

Rate Bowl

Dec. 26

Iowa vs. BYU

First Responder Bowl

Dec. 26

UNLV vs. Bowling Green

Military Bowl

Dec. 27

North Carolina vs. Navy

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 27

Michigan State vs. Louisville

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 27

Virginia vs. USF

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 27

Notre Dame vs. Baylor

Arizona Bowl

Dec. 27

Fresno State vs. Ohio

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 27

New Mexico vs. Liberty

Gator Bowl

Dec. 27

Alabama vs. Clemson

Texas Bowl

Dec. 27

Texas Tech vs. Tennessee

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

Mississippi State vs. Arizona

Independence Bowl

Dec. 30

Houston vs. North Texas

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Nebraska vs. Auburn

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 30

Utah vs. Kansas

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Illinois vs. Ole Miss

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

Cal vs. SMU

Citrus Bowl

Dec. 31

Michigan vs. Texas

Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

Arizona State vs. Indiana

Armed Forces Bowl

Jan. 2

UTSA vs. Old Dominion

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

South Carolina vs. TCU

Mayo Bowl

Jan. 2

Missouri vs. Duke

Holiday Bowl

Jan. 2

USC vs. Pitt

TBD/Bahamas Bowl

TBD

Toledo vs. James Madison

