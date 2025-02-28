Cal LB Teddye Buchanan: Great Vertical Jump, Decent 40 Time at NFL Combine
Cal linebacker Teddye Buchanan no doubt helped his NFL draft standing with his showing at the Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday.
Buchanan had the very best vertical leap of all the 15 linebackers who paticipated in that event. Buchanan leaped 40.0 inches, which was not only the best among all linebackers, but the second best of all p[layers who were tested Thursday.
Defensive linemen, edge rushers and linebackers were tested on Thursday, and edge Landon Jackson's lep of 40.5 inches was the only one better than Buchanan. The secd-best verical leap among linebackers belonged to UCLA's Carson Schwesinger, who jumoed 39.5 inches.
Buchanan also performed well in the broad jump, posting the third-best distance of the 16 linebackers who participated in that drill. Buchanan had a jump of 10 feet, 5 inches, which was five inches behind the best linebacker broad jump, achieved by Smael Mondon of Georgia.
Buchanan's time in the 40-yard dash was 4.61 seconds, which ranked tied for eighth of the 16 linebackers who ran. But it is below the 4.63-seconds marker that is generally considered the time needed to be an effective off-the-ball linebacker in the NFL.
The best linebacker 40 time was turned in by UCLA's Kain Medrano, who was timed in 4.46 seconds.
Buchanan's time of 1.59 seconds in the 10-yard split ranked tied for 11th -best among the 16 who ran the 40.
Buchanan was measured as 6-foot-2 1/8 in height with a weight of 233 pounds. He is not projected to be taken in the upcoming NFL draft, but perhaps his showing at the Combine will make some teams pay attention.
Cal defensive backs Nohl Williams, Marcus Harris and Craig Woodson will performe for NFL coaches and officials at the Combine on Friday.
