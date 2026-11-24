Embattled Cal coach Tosh Lupoi confirmed he has had conversations with general manager Ron Rivera since the Bears’ 44-28 loss to Stanford in Saturday night’s 129th Big Game.

As far as what the two shared, Lupoi declined to provide much detail on those talks.

“Had a bunch of them,” he said. “We’re just focused on beating Pittsburgh. So we’ve had a couple ball conversations. Just had another one about our academics and finishing really strong there.

“I asked how his family was doing. He asked how mine was.”

Given the Bears trajectory, it’s likely their conversations extended beyond those basic pleasantries, but Lupoi wasn’t sharing.

Cal did not provide access Tuesday to interviewing Rivera.

It’s unusual but not unprecedented for a head coach to be fired after one season. The Bears (3-8, 2-6 ACC) have lost five consecutive games heading into Saturday’s season finale against Pitt (6-5, 3-5), which has dropped five of its past six games.

Cal and Pitt kick off at 4:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

The job status of Lupoi, in his first season as a head coach, has become the topic of debate among Cal fans given the team’s ongoing struggles.

When asked about his job security after the Big Game, Lupoi said, "I have ultimate confidence I'll be the head coach here.”

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Perhaps, but judged against expectations, which were high in Berkeley leading into the fall, this has been one of the program’s most disappointing seasons in years.

In The Athletic’s latest ratings of all 138 FBS teams, Cal is now 98th, last among squads from Power Four conferences. The Bears dropped below Rutgers (3-8, 2-6 Big Ten), which climbed eight spots to No. 95 after a 25-24 upset win at Penn State.

Pitt, despite losing its past three road games, opened as a 7.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings. The line has since climbed to 9.5 points.

Lupoi, during his weekly news conference, did clarify one thing while discussing the success Cal had running the ball against Stanford while often snapping the ball directly to running back Adam Mohammed or backup quarterback Dominic Ingrassia, who is primarily a runner.

“It was certainly a weather-predicated and injury-predicated game plan,” he said, alluding to the fact that starting quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele got little practice time the week of the game due to a sore ankle.

“That’s not our offense,” he said. “We’re not going to be that in the future, necessarily.”

Noting the team’s season-high rushing total of 183 yards, Lupoi said there is renewed focus on trying to figure out how to get that success out of their traditional offense.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the ever-changing weather forecast was not calling for rain in Berkeley on Saturday late afternoon.

Two days before kickoff, obviously, is Thanksgiving. Lupoi said he is making sure all of his players have a dinner destination.

“Invited every single individual who doesn’t have a plan to come to my house,” Lupoi said. “I don’t know if my wife will be too fired up about that. I told some players are coming over, but not how many yet.”

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