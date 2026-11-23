Cal’s football program faces a major question that must be answered soon: Should it fire Tosh Lupoi after just one season as head coach?

Lupoi said after Saturday’s 44-28 loss to Stanford (in the video atop this story) that he fully expects to be Cal’s head coach next season. That decision will be up to Cal general manager Ron Rivera.

Cal would have to pay Lupoi a $14.8 million buyout fee if it fired him after this season, although that is a relatively cheap amount these days. Lupoi is making $4 million in the first year of his five-year contract and is scheduled to make $5 million in the fifth year. (He would have received a $25,000 bonus if Cal had defeated Stanford.)

Lupoi’s situation can be viewed from a number of perspectives, but the bottom line is Cal is 3-8 overall, 2-6 in the ACC and has lost five games in a row heading into its final game of the season, a home game against faltering Pittsburgh (6-5, 3-5 ACC).

The Case for Firing Lupoi

---If Cal loses its final game against Pitt, the Bears would finish with their worst record in 13 years and would wind up in last place in the ACC. Cal has not finished last in a conference since 2013, and that was the Bears’ only last-place finish since 2001.

---Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has regressed this season after looking like a first-round NFL draft pick last season as a freshman. The decisions Lupoi has made about Sagapolutele’s starting status this season have been perplexing. Sagapolutele did not start against Wake Forest when he was available (and he did play in the second half), and Sagapolutele was placed at wide receiver for most of the first half against Stanford before throwing his first pass in the closing moments of the second quarter. (Lupoi claimed an ankle injury prevented Sagapolutele from practicing early in the week, and the weather on Saturday left Sagapolutele susceptible to injury against Stanford.)

---On November 6, The Athletic ran a story titled “Inside Cal’s messy first year under Tosh Lupoi: How a season that began with hope spiraled” that reported the Cal football program was “mired in chaos” and that there was a rift between Lupoi and Rivera. Having a rift with the person who can fire you is not a good idea.

---On the same day that Cal lost to Stanford on Saturday, The Athletic posted a story of 10 college head football coaches who are on the hot seat. Lupoi’s name was on that list.

---Rivera has been wearing a headset in recent games, indicating he is judging everything being said by coaches during games. That has to be unsettling for coaches and is not a positive sign for their futures.

---On November 10, Rivera said he was looking for “development and the growth” in Cal’s final three games. In the two games since Rivera’ comments, Cal has lost to Virginia and Stanford by a combined margin of 45 points.

---Second-half issues. Cal has been outscored by 42 points in the first half of its 11 games, and has been outscored by 95 points in the second half of its games. Over the past four games, Cal has been outscored by nine points (60-51) in the first half and by 96 points (110-14) in the second half.

---Lupoi named two coaches with no experience as coordinators as his offensive coordinator (Jordan Somerville) and defensive coordinator (Michael Hutchings). Lupoi changed offensive play-callers at halftime of the UNLV game, and the Bears’ offense currently ranks 15th in the 17-team ACC in both scoring offense and total offense. Cal ranks 16th in the conference in scoring defense and 14th in total defense.

---Rivera and chancellor Rich Lyons have said six-win seasons are not good enough anymore. Cal won’t get close to six wins this season and will miss playing in a bowl game for the first time in four years.

---Preseason expectations and financial donations were the highest they’ve been in years after the hiring of Lupoi, who played at Cal under Jeff Tedford. The gap between expectations and results is wide.

---Lupoi’s results look bad in comparison with three other head coaches.

Bob Chesney took a UCLA team that was 3-9 last year to a 10-1 record and a possible spot in the College Football Playoff in his first season with the Bruins this year despite losing their starting quarterback early in the season.

Jake Dickert led a Wake Forest program that has limited athletic funds, a small student body (5,600 undergraduates) and a small stadium (capacity 31,500) to a 9-4 record in his first season in 2025 following consecutive 4-8 seasons before he arrived. Wake is in position for a berth in the College Football Playoff this season, Dickert’s second with the Demon Deacons.

Tavita Pritchard, like Lupoi, is in his first season as a head coach at any level. He has taken a Stanford team that had not won more than four games in any of the past seven years and was picked to finish last in the ACC this season to the Cardinal’s first bowl game since 2018 and a lopsided road victory over Cal. It leaves Stanford two games ahead of Cal in the ACC standings. Rivera fired Wilcox the day after Cal’s 31-10 loss to Stanford last season even though the Bears had a winning record (6-5) at the time.

---As mentioned earlier, the $14.8 million buyout for Lupoi is relatively small compared with some of the huge buyout clauses in many FBS head coaches’ contracts.

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The Case for Keeping Lupoi

---What would it say about Cal’s priorities as an academic institution if it fires its football coach after just one season. The last Cal coach who was dismissed after only one season was Frank Wickhorst, who went 2-7 in his only season in 1946. All of the other 13 Cal head coaches since then lasted at least three years, except for Steve Mariucci, who left Cal after one season to become head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

---Lupoi’s most appealing quality as a coach is his skill as a recruiter, and Cal has yet to experience that impact. Despite several de-commitments, Cal’s 2027 recruiting class is ranked as the 24th-best class in the country and fourth-best in the ACC by 247Sports, and is 26th overall and fourth in the conference, according to Rivals/On3. Signing day is December 2.

---The expectations of Cal fans might have been unrealistic. Cal was picked to finish 12th in the preseason ACC poll.

---Although most highly successful head coaches have immediate success, a number of college head football coaches who eventually had big-time success struggled in their first seasons.

Kirk Ferentz went 1-10 in his first season as a head coach, which was at Iowa, but his Hawkeye teams have finished ranked in the top-25 poll 12 times since then.

Barry Alvarez finished with a 1-10 record in his first season as a head coach, which was at Wisconsin, and his Badgers played in four Rose Bowls, winning three, after that.

Frank Beamer’s first season as a head coach was at Virginia Tech when the Hokies went 2-9. But Virginia Tech went to bowl games in each of Beamer’s final 23 seasons as the Hokies head coach, and the Hokies were ranked in the final AP top-25 poll 16 times under Beamer.

Pete Carroll’s first college head coaching job was at USC, and the Trojans lost five of their first seven games under Carroll. He eventually turned USC into a national powerhouse that won two national championships.

Sometimes it just takes time for a head coach to grow into his role.

Who Would Cal Get as a Replacement?

The Bears’ job might not be the most attractive around, especially if Sagapolutele and other key players transfer, which seems likely. (Sagapolutele’s NIL deal with Cal is just for one year, according to a San Francisco Chronicle report.)

This issue regarding a potential replacement probably should be included in The Case for Keeping Lupoi.

Cal would probably be looking for someone with head coaching experience this time around if a change is made.

Rivera would be the one making that choice, but his name might come up for the Cal head coaching vacancy. He has shown that he is still interested in becoming a head coach again after interviewing for the Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching vacancy last January.

His salary as a head coach at Cal, his alma mater, would be considerably higher than his salary as general manager, but much less than he was making as an NFL head coach.

Would chancellor Rich Lyons agree to let Rivera, who turns 65 in January, become Cal’s head coach, leaving the GM job vacant?

The Final Game

Has Rivera’s mind already been made up regarding Lupoi’s future, or will Cal’s final game on Saturday against Pittsburgh in Berkeley influence his decision one way or the other.

The Panthers are 1-5 since losing quarterback Mason Heintschel to a season-ending knee injury, so they won’t be coming across the country riding any momentum. But can Lupoi get the Bears excited to play this final game after losing five straight, including a lopsided loss to Stanford?

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