Cal Defensive Backs Living Up to ‘The Standard’

𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐄𝐩. 𝟑 🐻@HezekiahMasses talks about his 3rd interception of the season.#SmartAndTough #GoBears pic.twitter.com/FT3VxEeHR3