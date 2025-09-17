Cal Sports Report

Ping Pong Not the Only Connection Between Cal Teammates

QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutle and receiver Jacob De Jesus are all business on the football field

Jeff Faraudo

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and Jacob De Jesus
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele and Jacob De Jesus / Photo by Jeff Faraudo
Wide receiver/return specialist Jacob De Jesus apparently is the best table tennis player on the Cal football team.

You wouldn’t know that by listening to quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.

While discussing the connection he has developed with De Jesus, the freshman QB jokingly bragged about his superiority with a table tennis paddle in his hand.

“All the times I’ve beat him in ping pong, we’re always around each other all the time. It’s so fun,” the 19-year-old said during Saturday night’s post-game interview session. “He’s an old man, but . . .”

De Jesus, all of 23 years old, took the mic at that point.

“Just to piggy-back off that, he does not actually play me in ping pong,” he said. “We play together (in doubles) and I carry him.”

The two teamed up on pass plays seven times for 54 yards and a touchdown in the Bears’ 27-14 win over Minnesota. One of them was a 3-yard touchdown that gave the Bears an early 7-0 lead.

It was the first touchdown De Jesus has scored since coming to Cal as an offseason transfer from UNLV. With the Rebels, De Jesus had six touchdowns in two seasons, five of them on pass receptions. He now has 113 career catches, including a team-best 17 through three games with the Bears.

Coach Justin Wilcox said he expects many more TDs from the senior from Manteca, Calif. But De Jesus said his first one in Berkeley was special.

“Just getting in that end zone for the first time for this team, it felt really good,” he said. “I try to celebrate with my teammates. 

"That’s one thing that coach (offensive coordinator Bryan) Harsin says, ‘cause it’s not just me that made it happen. It started out with the linemen, then him throwing the ball, my receivers blocking so I can get in that end zone.”

The Bears (3-0) return to action Saturday night at San Diego State (1-1). Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. and CBS Sports Network.

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

