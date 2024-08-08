Cal Freshman QB EJ Caminong Embracing the Transition to College
EJ Caminong was a four-year starting quarterback at Garfield High School in Seattle, and a key member of Cal’s incoming freshman class.
When Caminong arrived on campus in mid-June, he was greeted by a depth chart that had him behind three experienced quarterbacks who have played a combined total of 55 college games.
“The transition’s real,” Caminong said this week. “You’re going from that guy to nobody now.”
Cal’s coaching staff certainly doesn’t view the 6-foot-2, 205-pound former three-star prospect as “nobody,” but Caminong’s chances of seeing meaningful playing time this year are quite low.
Caminong, who talks in the video above about his love of basketball, has adopted a pragmatic view of life as a freshman.
“I can honestly say it was a little shaky at first, especially coming in from high school,” he said. “But after the first two days, it’s really been a good transition. I’m learning a lot from the older guys, CJ, Chandler and Fernando.”
Returning starter Fernando Mendoza and North Texas transfer Chandler Rogers are dueling for the No. 1 spot and Ohio transfer CJ Harris gives the Bears a third veteran at the position.
Although the Bears have not solidified a starter yet, they seem better equipped at quarterback than they have been for several years. Certainly there is greater depth with experience.
Caminong’s response will be to put his head down and try to keep moving forward.
“I definitely anticipated and prepared for it,” he said. “I worked like I’m going to be the starter but just being around other people who’ve already been in college and been in the same position as me, I was definitely expecting it.
“You’ve got to stay confident in yourself. You’ve got to act like you’re the No. 1. Just being able to take in and learn from everybody has been very big.”
Cal quarterbacks coach Sterlin Gilbert appreciates the leap high school players make to FBS-level college ball.
“Those guys are really good in high school, probably two- or three-year starters and all of a sudden you come in and you’ve got some guys in front of you who are really good players,” Gilbert said. “Just knowing, there’s a development phase and also know they’re going to get reps. We’re going to put them out there and see what those guys can do.”
Gilbert has been happy with what he’s seen so far from Caminong.
“Really excited about EJ. One tough thing when you’ve got all those quarterbacks is getting them all reps. As time goes on he’ll see some more reps,” Gilbert said. “From what we see early, I like the way he spins it. He’s got a strong lower half and can drive the ball. He’s done a good job at picking up the offense from the time he got here.
“He’s been really good. Great kid. Sharp kid — asks really good questions in the quarterback room. Understands what’s going on in front of him, but is hungry as well. You like seeing that.”
Caminong says his older counterparts in the QB room have been generous in helping him make the transition. They have been helpful with football matters, but also with issues such as time management and how to handle things off the field.
“Your mom’s not there making sure you do A, B and C,” he said. “I’ve been riding the older guys’ coattails who are in the building but I also try to make sure I pick up as much as I can out of the building.”
Caminong has another nearby support system — more than 20 relatives who lives in San Francisco or the East Bay.
“A lot of uncles and aunties. I have a really big family and they’re kind of spread out throughout the Bay, on both sides,” he said, adding that their presence here was a factor in picking Cal. “I was very comfortable here. It just felt like home. In the back of my mind, having my support system still here. If I ever needed anything, I can get it.”
The Bay Area feels a lot like Seattle to him, Caminong says, and he’s feeling upbeat about his first steps as a college football player.
“Fall camp’s been great. Outside of football, experiencing it, it’s really a blessing. I’m excited to play college football — that’s just my mindset,” he said. “I’m so thankful for this. I feel like I’ve gotten better every single day, whether it be little things, big things.”