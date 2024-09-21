Cal-FSU Game Thread: Golden Bears Finally Make Their ACC Debut
Cal tries to stay unbeaten when it makes it ACC debut tonight at Florida State.
The Bears (3-0) and Seminoles (0-3) kick off at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.
PLAYER AVAILABILITY: Not sure who will be on the field as the game starts, but on Cal's pregame radio show RB Jaydn Ott, OLB David Reese and NB Matthew Littlejohn were announed as starters. All three sat out last week's wn over San Diego State.
Not mentioned were OG Sioape Vatikani or C Will McDonald, but that does not mean they won't ne playng.
