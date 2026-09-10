Cal Injury Report: One Key Player Doubtful, but Several Players Back

Cal listed its first injury report heading into Saturday’s ACC opener at Syracuse, and it was mostly good news for the Golden Bears.

Meanwhile, Syracuse listed six players who won’t play against Cal, with one highly touted freshman havig a chance to play against Cal.

The most significant name of Cal’s injury report is running back Carter Vargas, who is the Bears’ No. 2 running back and was in Cal’s starting lineup against UCLA as the Bears began the game in a two-back set.

Vargas was helped off the field during Cal’s 45-24 loss to UCLA, and he is listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game. That means Ashten Emory is likely to move up as Cal’s No. 2 running back behind Adam Mohammed, assuming Vargas does not make a quick recovery.

Vargas is also one of Cal's top kick returners, especially for kickoffs.

Mohammed carried the ball 28 times to gain 120 yards against UCLA, but that is a heavy workload.

The only other Cal player unlikely to play is backup offensive lineman Kahlee Tafai.

There are several Cal players who are questionable, most notably outside linebacker Justin Beadles, who is expected to get significant playing time and might even be a starter at some point this season. He has a 50-50 chance of playing against Syracuse and his presence would be helpful. Backup tight end Rico Walker, a transfer from Purdue, is also listed as questionable, while Trevor Rogers and Cole Boscia would add depth at wide receiver if they are able to play after being listed as questionable..

The most significant information in the injury report are the players who are not mentioned.

Center Bastian Swinney was helped off the field on Saturday, but he is not listed on the injury report, so apparently he will be in the starting lineup against Syracuse.

Tight end Dorian Thomas, a transfer from New Mexico who was a first-team all-Mountain West selection last season, did not play against UCLA, but also is ready to go against Syracuse since he is not listed either.

Finally, two Cal defensive backs who did not play against the Bruins – Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Jasiah Wagoner -- are also absent from the injury list. Groves-Killebrew was competing for a starting job and Wagoner figured to get significant playing time as well.

Cal-Syracuse availability report | The ACC

They may help Cal defend the passing attack led by Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli.

For Syracuse, most of the players who are out are freshmen or players not expected to see much playing time.

Linebacker Maurice Medley, a freshman, who came off the bench to record two tackles and a forced fumble last week against New Hampshire, will not play against Cal.

The most significant player mentioned on Syracuse’s list is freshman wide receiver Calvin Russell III, who is listed as questionable.

He did not play against New Hampshire, but he was a five-star recruit and is the highest-rated prospect in the Orange’s freshman class. He has a 50-50 chance of seeing his first collegiate action against Cal.

An updated injury report will e posted on Friday.

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