Cal Kicker Ryan Coe Signs Free-Agent Deal With Tampa Bay
Ryan Coe, who was Cal’s place-kicker off and on through the 2024 season, has signed a free-agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Coe signed the basic, three-year $2.97 million free agent contract, which will pay him $841,000 in his first year if he makes the team roster.
Also, Cal defensive lineman Rick Correia is a minicamp invitee of the New York Giants. A minicamp invitee does not sign a contract but participates in the three-day minicamp in early May. Based on his performance in that minicamp he may be asked to sign a free-agent contract.
The 325-pound Correia started 17 games in his four seasons at Cal, and that incudes four starts in 2024 when the Bears started just two defensive linemen each game.
Coe is hoping to kake it with the Buccaneers, but it will be a challenge.
Tampa Bay’s current kicker is Chase McLaughlin, who was 30-for-32 on field goal tries in 2024, including 8-for-10 on field goals of 50 yards or more. He has two more years on his contract at $3.5 million per year.
Cal was the fourth college for Coe, who also kicked for Delaware, Cincinnati and North Carolina. He transferred to Cal from North Carolina following the 2023 season, and began the 2024 season as the Golden Bears’ place-kicker. He was 7-for-13 on field-goal tries over the first six games, including some critical misses.
Coe was replaced as Cal’s kicker by Derek Morris in the seventh game, but was called upon for long field-goal attempts later in the season. Coe was 3-for-3 over Cal’s final two games, including a 53-yarder that he made against SMU.
He finished the season 14-for-22 on field-goal attempts, and made two of more than 50 yards – a 54-yarder against Wake Forest and the 53-yarder against SMU.
