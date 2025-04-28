Cal LB Hunter Barth Enters Transfer Portal
Cal inside linebacker Hunter Barth, who started three games in 2024 and had a good chance to be a starter for the Bears in 2025, announced on social media on Monday that he has entered the transfer portal.
This would be a significant loss for Cal since Barth has played in 40 games in his four seasons at Cal and played in all 13 games each of the past two seasons. He has one season of eligibility remaining since he played just four games as a true freshman allowing him to redshirt the season.
In 2024, Barth recorded 38 tackles, including two sacks and four tackles for loss, and also forced two fumbles. He had seven tackles against Syracuse and seven tackles against Stanford, and he recorded two sacks against Wake Forest.
Barth worked with the first-team defense during most of the Bears’ spring workouts.
