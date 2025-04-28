Cal Sports Report

Cal LB Hunter Barth Enters Transfer Portal

Barth had a good chance to be a starter for Cal in 2025, but he announces he has entered the portal

Jake Curtis

Hunter Barth
Hunter Barth / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cal inside linebacker Hunter Barth, who started three games in 2024 and had a good chance to be a starter for the Bears in 2025, announced on social media on Monday that he has entered the transfer portal.

This would be a significant loss for Cal since Barth has played in 40 games in his four seasons at Cal and played in all 13 games each of the past two seasons.  He has one season of eligibility remaining since he played just four games as a true freshman allowing him to redshirt the season.

In 2024, Barth recorded 38 tackles, including two sacks and four tackles for loss, and also forced two fumbles. He had seven tackles against Syracuse and seven tackles against Stanford, and he recorded two sacks against Wake Forest.

Barth worked with the first-team defense during most of the Bears’ spring workouts.

Recent articles:

Jacksonville State offensive lineman Daveion Harley commits to Cal

Four-star defensive end Camron Brooks commits to Cal for 2026

Cal lands North Carolina State transfer running back Kendrick Raphael

Andrej Stojakovic down to three schools as next hoops address

Utah transfer defensive back Quimari Shemwell commits to Cal

Cal adds UTSA transfer RB Brandon High Jr.

Published |Modified
Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

Home/Football