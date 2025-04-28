Cal WR Tobias Merriweather Enters Transfer Portal
Cal wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, who was projected to be a starter for the Bears in 2024 before suffering an injury, has entered the transfer portal according to 247 Sports and Rivals.
Merriweather worked with the first-team offense throughout the recent spring workouts and was expected to be starting wide receiver for the Bears in 2025.
Merriweather ranks among the Bears' most significant transfer losses in the month of April, probably just behind the departures of running Jaydn Ott (to Oklahoma), tight end Jack Endries (to Texas) and running back Jaivian Thomas (to UCLA).
Merriweather spent his first two college seasons at Notre Dame, then transferred to Cal following the 2023 season. He was listed as a starting wide receiver on Cal’s depth chart for the 2024 opener, but suffered a leg injury that sidelined him for the first eight games.
Merriweather played the final five games of the season and recorded 11 receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown. His best game in 2024 came against Wake Forest, when he had six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. He also had two receptions in the bowl game against UNLV.
The speedy, 6-foot-5, 205-pound Merriweather played in 19 games for Notre Dame in 2022 and 2023. He made six starts for the Irish in 2023.
Also: Cal transfer running back Justin Williams-Thomas has committed to Marshall..
