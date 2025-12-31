Cal Starting OLB, Four Other Bears Reportedly Plan to Enter Transfer Portal

Cal sustained its first significant transfer losses as a wave of Cal players reportedly plan to enter the transfer portal.

According to On3 Sports, starting outside linebacker T.J. Bush Jr., offensive lineman Nick Morrow, offensive lineman Leon Bell, and defensive lineman Ike Okafor plan to enter the transfer portal, which opens on Friday.

The 247Sports website also reported that Cal punter Michael Kern plans to enter the transfer portal.

Cal offensive tackle Nick Morrow plans to enter the transfer portal, his rep @lukemcmurtrey tells @On3sports.



The 6-foot-8, 315-pound OL has played 1,093 career snaps.https://t.co/wMrfFrcNOy pic.twitter.com/0QDGNzKxd8 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 31, 2025

Bush is a significant loss. He led the Bears in sacks with 5.5 this past season, and he was second on the team in tackles for loss with 11.5. He also recorded four quarterback hurries and had an interception.

Bush had 1.5 tackles for loss in the Bears’ 35-32 loss to Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl.

He transferred from Liberty to Cal following the 2024 season, and has one season of eligibility remaining.

Bell, who transferred from Mississippi State after the 2024 season, started eight games for the Bears on the offensive line this season. He was at Mississippi State for two seasons after spending two seasons at junior college.

Morrow started 11 games for Cal in 2024 at offensive tackle as a redshirt freshman and started five games on the offensive line this season, getting most of his playing time in the second half of the season. He was a redshirt sophomore this season, giving him two years of eligibility left.

It may be noteworthy that new head coach Tosh Lupoi has not named an offensive line coach for his staff.

Okafor was a true freshman this past season and he did not get significant playing time.

Kern, who transferred from Texas, shared the punting duties with Brook Honore Jr. this season, although Kern did most of the punting. Kern averaged 41.54 yards on 39 punts with 12 of them downed inside the 20-yard line.

Kern had one punt for 41 yards in the Hawaii Bowl.

It's uncertain whether players transfer of their own accord or are advised to transfer by their current team.

Players cannot officially enter the portal until January 2 and then have until January 15 to enter. That is the only transfer portal window available this season.

Players in the portal can sign with a new team at any time.

Three other Cal players previously reportedly plan to enter the portal – third-string quarterback EJ Caminong, backup outside linebacker Curlee Thomas IV and backup outside linebacker Buom Jock. Jock is technically a transfer even though he was not on the Cal roster for most of the 2025 season after transferring from Colorado State.

Recent articles:

Cal basketball loses to No. 16 Louisville

Cal football assistant Vic So'oto set to join Big Ten team

Is Cal basketball an NCAA tournament team? Some Say yes, some say no

Cal and Louisville rebuilt with newcomers

We count down the top-10 Cal stories of 2025

Cal women close out non-conference with an easy victory

Tosh Lupoi adds three more young assistants to his staff

Zach Tinker named Cal special teams coordinator