Cal's Jacob De Jesus Named to Preseason Hornung Watch List
Cal wide receiver and kick returner Jacob De Jesus is one of eight ACC players named to the 2025 Paul Hornung Award Watch list, which was announced on Thursday.
The award goes to college football’s most versatile player.
Travis Hunter, the former two-way Colorado star who is expected to play both offense and defense in the NFL, won the Hornung Award each of the past two seasons. Saquon Berkley, Christian McCaffrey, DeVonta Smith and Odell Beckham Jr. are also previous winners of this award.
De Jesus will play his first college season for Cal in 2025 after spending the past two seasons at UNLV.
De Jesus was a first-team all-Mountain West selection as a kick returner in 2024, when he also caught 60 passes for 606 yards and two touchdowns. In 2023, De Jesus was a first-team all-conference pick as both a kick returner and punt returner, and he averaged 16.1 yards per punt return that season.
In last season’s LA Bowl against Cal, the 5-for-7 De Jesus caught a touchdown pass and also returned a punt 38 yards in the fourth quarter to set up the Rebels’ clinching touchdown in their 23-14 victory. De Jesus was named the offensive player of the game for that performance in the LA Bowl. That win gave UNLV an 11-3 record for the season, but also led to head coach Barry Odom leaving to take the head coaching position at Purdue.
De Jesus is a good bet to land a starting spot as the slot receiver for the Golden Bears this season. Not only is he expected to be a frequent target in the passing game, but he may be used in the run game as well on sweeps. He will be particularly valuable as a kick returner and punt returner.
Cal, which finished with a 6-7 record last season, opens its 2025 season with a nonconference road game against Oregon State at night on August 30. The Bears began preseason workouts on Wednesday of this week.
A total of 46 players nationwide were named to the Hornung Preseason Watch List, and here are the eight ACC players named to the Watch List:
Jacob De Jesus, California, Wide Receiver
Antonio Williams, Clemson, Wide Receiver
Peyton Jones, Duke, Running Back
Isaac Brown, Louisville, Running Back
Keelon Marion, Miami, Wide Receiver
Hollywood Smothers, NC State, Running Back
Kenny Johnson, Pitt, Wide Receiver
Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest, Running Back
