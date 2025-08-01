Olympic Champion Camryn Rogers Wins 5th Canadian Title
Cal alum Camryn Rogers won her fourth consecutive Canadian national title in the women’s hammer throw at Ottawa on Thursday.
The 26-year-old reigning Olympic champion threw 253 feet, 7 inches (77.30 meters) to win her fifth overall Canadian crown, dating back to 2019. She won by a margin of more than 15 feet
Rogers had the three longest throws of the competition along with three fouls. Her winning mark was just shy of her 2023 meet record of 254-0 ( 77.43), and short of her weeks old personal-best and national-record mark of 258-9 (78.88), which ranks No. 5 on the all-time world list.
A three-time NCAA champion at Cal and the collegiate record holder, Rogers will attempt to defend her 2023 World Championships title at the 2025 event at Tokyo in September.
Meanwhile, at the USA championships at Eugene, Oregon, former Cal decathlete Hakim McMorris suffered heartbreak at the close of the first day of the 10-event competition.
He ran the 100 meters in 10.76 seconds then long jumped a season best of 24-9 1/4 (7.55 meters) — the second-best mark of the competition — to climb to second place overall in the field of 15 athletes.
McMorris had season-best marks in the final three events. He finished just eighth in the shot put at 47-9 3/4 (14.57) to slide to third overall and was 11th in the high jump at 6-5 (1.96), dropping him to fourth in the standings.
The 25-year-old closed the five-event day by running the 400 meters in 46.44 — second-best time of the day — to jump back into second place with 4,378 points. Moments later he was disqualified, giving him zero points for the event and dropping him to 14th place with 3,392 points and realistically out of contention.
Claire Yerby, who ran at Cal before finishing her college career at Washington, finished a non-qualifying ninth in her first-round heat of the women’s 1,500, clocking 4:11.89.
