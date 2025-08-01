New Cal RB Kendrick Raphael's Goals: Win Games, Create a Legacy
Cal has held just two practices so far during fall camp and there is nothing resembling a depth chart with the season opener still a month away. But Kendrick Raphael can tell you how he envisions the pecking order at running back.
“I came here to be the starter, expect to be the starter,” said Raphael, a junior transfer from Atlantic Coast Conference rival North Carolina State. “But everything has to be earned. Got to go on the field and perform, be consistent and be the best every day.”
Raphael, a 5-foot-11, 200-pounder, has goals beyond merely being handed the football. His wish list starts with rushing for 1,000 yards and earning All-ACC honors.
“Win games and create a legacy here,” he said.
Raphael rushed for 425 yards as a sophomore last season, but suggests he has just scratched the surface of his potential.
“I feel there’s a lot more to be done and this is the year to show it,” he said.
So folks haven’t seen what he has to offer?
“Not at all,” he said. “They’ve seen a little glimpse but nothing for real.”
Raphael was recruited out of Naples High School in Florida by the likes of Penn State and Oregon after career rushing totals of 3,766 yards with 52 touchdowns. He averaged better than 10 yards per carry in high school.
But at NC State last season, Raphael was part of a three-man rotation, one of three backs who rushed for at least 400 yards. Redshirt freshman Hollywood Smothers, who led the way with 571 yards after transferring from Oklahoma, is back with the Wolfpack this season.
“The room (at NC State) was very deep,” Raphael said. “I just wanted to be the guy.”
The opportunity at Cal was wide open after Jaydn Ott, Jaivian Thomas and three other running backs departed in the offseason.
That was attractive to Raphael, who also made a strong connection with new offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin during his recruiting visit.
“Coach Harsin, just me and him speaking the same language. We were talking about ball and we just meshed very, very well,” Raphael said.
And the offense?
“It’s an NFL-like offense but with a college speed,” he said.
Raphael is among four new backs at Cal, along with UTSA transfer Brandon High Jr., Texas A&M transfer LJ Johnson Jr. and freshman Anthony League. Returnees at the position are redshirt freshmen Jamaal Wiley and Jayden Parker and redshirt sophomore Dean-Taylor Chapman.
Raphael got a brief glimpse of Berkeley last fall when NC State visited Memorial Stadium and rallied from a 23-10 deficit for a 24-23 victory — the Bears’ fourth straight razor-thin defeat after starting the season 3-0.
The Bears and Wolfpack — both 6-7 a year ago — don’t square off this season. Cal opens its season on the road vs. former Pac-12 rival Oregon State on Aug. 30.
Raphael sees big things for the offense.
“The offense is going to be very dominant,” he said. “The O-line, they’re great, they’re tough. We’re going to go as far as they take us and they’re going to take us very far.”
