Linebacker Jaxon Pyatt Commits to Cal for the Class of 2026
Jaxon Pyatt, a three-star linebacker prospect from Arvada, Colorado, announced on social media on Friday that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2026.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Pyatt is ranked the nation’s 45th-best linebacker prospect by 247 Sports, the 46th-best linebacker prospect by Rivals and the 44th-best linebacker prospect by On3.
He had offers from Mississippi, Syracuse, Boston College, Kansas State, San Diego State, Charlotte, Colorado State, UConn and UNLV before deciding to commit to Cal. Mississippi had been seen as the frontrunner to land Pyatt, but Cal got it done.
Pyatt attends Arvada West High School and was named to the first-team all-state squad by the Denver Post. He was also the 5A Metro Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a junior when he recorded 140 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception..
.Pyatt is Cal's sixth commitment for the class of 2026, joining edge Camron Brooks, cornerback Jayden Crowder, linebacker Jonathan McKinley, offensive lineman Artem Korchagin and cornerback Deon Jackson.
.Linebacker has always been a strong position for Cal since Justin Wilcox became the head coach. Teddye Buchanan was selected in the fourth round of this year's NFL draft, and Evan Weaver and Jackson Sirmon have been standouts at the position for the Golden Bears. Current Cal inside linebacker Cade Uluave has the makings of an all-conference player.
Cal is hoping Pyatt can be as effective as some of his predecessors.
