Cal vs. UC Davis Game Thread
Cal’s leap into the Atlantic Conference gets under way today with a nonconference matchup against UC Davis, an in-state opponent the Bears began playing 92 years ago.
With their ACC opener at Florida State set for Sept. 21, the Bears try to make it 12-0 all-time against the FCS Aggies, who most recently visited Berkeley two years ago.
Cal won that one 34-13 and began the series with a 20-6 verdict back in 1932.
Kickoff today is 2 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
The news of the day will be the quarterback reveal, where returning starter Fernando Mendoza and North Texas transfer Chandler Rogers dueled through spring ball and fall camp.
Coach Justin Wilcox declined all week to name today’s starter, and no one will be shocked if both see action.
PRE-GAME PERSONNEL UPDATES: No sign of starting RG Sioape Vatikani or WR Tobias Merriweather in pre-game warmups. WR Mikey Matthews was on the field and dressed but it remains to be seen if and how much he will play.
In the meantime, here's some pregame reading to get you ready for the Bears' opener and the 2024 season:
