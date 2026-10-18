Cal-Wake Forest Thread: Bears Hope to Defy Oddsmakers Again

Cal goes after its third straight victory over an AP Top-25 team tonight -- yeah, I was surprised, too -- when the Bears host No. 21 Wake Forest. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Despite all of its issues last season, Cal won its final two matchups vs. ranked opponents, beating No. 15 Louisville on the road and No. 21 SMU.

The Bears (3-3, 2-1 ACC) can climb into a tie for second place in the ACC with an upset victory ovefr the Deamon Deacons (5-1, 3-1). A win also would make Cal 3-1 in conference play for the first time since 2008.

The Bears are expected to have a healthy quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele today after he was upgraded Friday night to "probable." The sophomore sat out last week's 25-20 win over Virginia Tech while in concussion protocol, but his backup, Colorado State transfer Jackson Brousseau, directed a turnover-free offense.

This is Cal's final home game until the Nov. 21 Big Game against Stanford. The Bears play their next three on the road, beginning next Saturday at No. 24 SMU.

We'll be back to provide updates throughout tonight's game. In the meantime, some pre-game reading material:

-- Our game preview, with TV info, injury updates and key facts

-- Here's the latest with the Friday night availability update

-- Wake Forest beat writer answers 5 Questions about the Demon Deacons

-- Cal pays tribute tonight to a legendary local band

-- What Wake Forest coach says about the Cal defense

-- Wake QB Gio Lopez kept Tosh Lupoi up nights this week

-- The Cal basketball team debuted Friday night, winning its exhibition at LMU

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