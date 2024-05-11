Ex-Cal Safety Patrick McMorris Calls His NFL Shot `Still a Shock to Me'
Former Cal safety Patrick McMorris got his first official taste of NFL football during Friday’s first day of Miami Dolphins’ rookie minicamp. And he could hardly believe it was all happening.
“It’s still all surprising me,” McMorris told the Dolphins’ media department in a Q&A posted Friday. “Of course . . . the NFL is the goal and guys aspire to be that.
“But for me, it was kind of playing at Cal, playing at San Diego State, playing at the Hula Bowl, being able to get a Combine invite and doing the best in that.
“Just like I said, being where my feet stand – it’s all still a shock to me, for real.”
A sixth-round draft choice after his one season in Berkeley, McMorris and Miami’s other six draftees arrived at camp having already signed contracts. A two-time all-Mountain West Selection at San Diego State before coming to Cal, McMorris will No. 32 for the Dolphins.
He said his approach at minicamp will be to do his best to be himself.
“I mean, you play football for the majority of your years,” McMorris said. “The physical part you kind of get used to, it’s the mental part, of course, that’s the hardest thing.
“That’s something that’s going to separate players, just the mental part and like you said just going through this process of rookie minicamp, all those workouts.”
McMorris said he prepared by talking to other players who have been through this and is trying to feed off that. “So just be myself and taking it all in and learning as much as I can while being consistent is my goal.”
The input he got from veterans also included this piece of advice:
“Be patient. You’re not going to get it all down right away,” he said. “Be yourself. Have energy, don’t try to be just dull. And just have fun with it, really. It’s a great opportunity, it’s a great thing. A lot of guys don’t get this opportunity, so just enjoy it.”
Asked what he brings to the Dolphins, McMorris said his experience at Cal and SDSU helped prepare him for this moment.
“I feel like I’m smart, disciplined. Coming from San Diego State to Cal, I can learn a playbook fairly quickly. Playing in two different systems as well, just having that variety under my belt,” he said. “I played special teams as well, so I know the gist of it. Of course, it’s different in the NFL, but just kind of playing those positions and everything.”