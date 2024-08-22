Former Cal Center Matthew Cindric Signs With Vikings -- Again
Former Cal center Matt Cindric signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, returning him to the team that first signed him in April.
He reportedly re-signed with the Vikings after an impressive workout with the team. Whether Cindric will make the regular-season 53-man roster when final cuts are announced next Tuesday remains to be seen. Presumably Cindric will get some playing time when the Vikings play their final preseason game against the Eagles on Saturday.
Cindric missed virtually all of the 2023 season at Cal because of a biceps injury. He would have been eligible for a seventh college season, but opted to try to make in the NFL.
Cindric was not selected in the 2024 NFL draft and signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent April 27. But he was waived by Minnesota on May 31 when the team signed veteran guard Dalton Risner.
But Risner is recovering from an injury and has not been a full participant in practice for several weeks. The Vikings also waived cornerback NaJee Thompson and tackle Jeremy Flax with injury designations.
Cindric started 34 of the 35 games he played at Cal and showed his versatility by starting 17 at center and 17 at right guard during his college career.
A four-time selection of the Pac-12's Fall Academic Honor Roll, Cindric was a two-time semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year and Wuerffel Trophy.
