Packers vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
The Green Bay Packers head up north to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18.
A lot of people probably had this game circled when the schedule came out. However, instead of this potentially being a game for the division title or even playoff position, only one team is in the postseason while the other is headed home.
The Packers are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC, so they’ll likely rest their starters. Meanwhile the Vikings are playing for pride to end the season, and they’re looking for their fifth straight win.
Who will come out on top on Sunday afternoon?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 18.
Packers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Packers +6.5 (-115)
- Vikings +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Packers: +235
- Vikings: -290
Total
- 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Packers vs. Vikings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 4
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Packers record: 9-6-1
- Packers record: 8-8
Packers vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- The Packers are 6-10 against the spread this season.
- The Vikings are 8-8 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 9-7 in the Packers' games this season.
- The OVER is 8-8 in the Vikings' games this season.
- The Packers are 2-6 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Vikings are 3-4 against the spread at home this season.
Packers vs. Vikings Injury Reports
Packers Injury Report
- Jordan Love – questionable
- Zach Tom – questionable
- Savion Williams – questionable
- Jordon Riley – out
- Kamal Hadden – out
- Zayne Anderson – questionable
- Malik Willis – questionable
- Nate Hobbs – questionable
- Dontayvion Wicks – questionable
Vikings Injury Report
- Brian O’Neill – questionable
- T.J. Hockenson – questionable
- Jordan Mason – questionable
- J.J. McCarthy – questionable
- Elijah Williams – questionable
- Myles Price – questionable
Packers vs. Vikings Key Player to Watch
Justin Jefferson, Wide Receiver, Minnesota Vikinga
It’s been a season to forget for the Minnesota Vikings, especially so for wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He has just two touchdown catches on the year, but he does still have a decent chance to salvage a 1,000-yard season for the sixth time in as many seasons in his career.
Jefferson has 947 yards through 16 games this year, leaving him 53 yards shy of that coveted 1,000-yard mark.
No matter who is under center for Minnesota, they should be looking Jefferson’s way in Week 18. He only had 30 yards on four catches last week, but that 1,000-yard season is likely top of mind in Minnesota.
Packers vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick
These meaningless Week 18 games are some of the hardest to handicap, so tread lightly on Sunday. Nevertheless, I do think the Vikings finish the season with a bang against their division rivals.
Minnesota is coming off a 23-10 win over the Lions, while Green Bay got blown out in Baltimore, largely due to the Ravens’ running game.
The Packers backups will give it all they have, but I’m taking the Vikings to cover at home.
Pick: Vikings -6.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
