Four-Star OL Justin Hasenhuetl Commits to Cal for 2025
Justin Hasenhuetl, a four-star offensive lineman from the Rabun Gap-Nacoochie School in Rabun Gap, Georgia, announced on Saturday that he has committed to Cal for the class of 2025. He made his commitment announcement on Saturday while participating in the nationally televised Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.
Hasenhuetl, who is orginally from Germany, chose Cal over his two other finalists, North Carolina and Arkansas. He also had offers from Oregon, Penn State, Clemson, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Louisville, Missouri, Auburn and USC among others.
Hasenhuetl had originally committed to Georgia Tech but it was reported on December 1 that he had de-committed from the Yellow Jackets.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Hasenhuetl is rated a four-star high school prospect by 247 Sports, which ranked him as the country's 21st-best interior offensive line prospect in the 2025 class. Rivals and On3 both rate him as a three-star prospect, and On3 ranked him as the 32nd-best interior offensive lineman in the nation.
ESPN ranks Hasenhuetl as the 234th-best prospect in the country overall and the nation's fifth-best offensive guard prospect.
Cal has been stocking up on offensive linemen, both through high school recruiting and the transfer portal. The offensive line was a problem for Cal in 2024, and the Bears have overhauled their offensive staff. Bryan Harsin is Cal's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Famika Anae is the Bears' new offensive line coach.
The early signing period was in early December, which is when most high school seniors signed for 2025. The regular signing period begins February 5, which is when Hasenhuetl is expected to sign.
