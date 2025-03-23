Jared Goff Featured in Netflix Series on Quarterbacks
Former Cal quarterback Jared Goff will be one of three NFL quarterbacks featured in Season Two of the Netflix series on quarterbacks.
The series will be available beginning in July of 2025 and will take an inside look at the quarterbacks' actions and thoughts during the 2024 season. Kirk Cousins and Joe Burrow are the other quarterbacks featured in the episodes that follow each player through this past season.
It will be an interesting inside look at the thoughts of Goff, who had an outstanding regular season, enabling him to finish fifth in the NFL MVP voting. But the season ended sadly for Goff, who had his worst game of the season in the playoffs, when the Lions, the top seed in the NFC, lost at home to the Washington Commanders.
What was his reaction when the Netflix cameras focused on him after that game?
Goff threw three interceptions in that game and was outplayed by Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. It was the second straight year that Goff and the Lions had a disappointing loss in the playoffs. In the 2023 season, Detroit blew a 24-7 halftime lead in a loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship game.
It’s unclear whether the Netflix series will touch on Goff’s comeback to greatness after being dismissed as a has-been when he was traded to the Lions following the 2020 season.
Goff was expected to be just a stop-gap starter for the Lions until they found a better quarterback. But instead he has become an MVP contender.
The 2025 season will be a critical one for Goff since the offensive coordinator (Ben Johnson) that helped him grow left to become the Chicago Bears head coach.
Not crazy about the teaser below:
.
