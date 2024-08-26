Justin Wilcox Won't Announce Cal's Starting QB for the Opener
We will find out the identity of Cal’s starting quarterback for the Golden Bears’ opener when the Cal offense takes the field Saturday afternoon.
“We will have a starting quarterback; I’m not going to announce it today,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said Monday.
Since Monday was Wilcox’s last day of media availability before Saturday’s home game against UC Davis, it is assumed Wilcox will not publicly announce a starting quarterback before the game. So it’s just a wait-and-see situation for Cal, which is a 19.5-point favorite against Davis, an FBC school.
Asked what the benefits are in not announcing a starter, Wilcox said, “I don’t see how it helps our team right now.”
The choice for starting quarterback comes down to third-year sophomore Fernando Mendoza, who started the final eight games last year, and sixth-year senior Chandler Rogers, who was North Texas’ starter for most of last season. University of Ohio transfer CJ Harris is also competing for playing time at quarterback, although offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch on Monday referred to the two players competing for the job, which would be Mendoza and Rogers.
It is assumed the Cal players are already aware of the coaches’ plan for how the quarterbacks will be used on Saturday, and Wilcox said it is “possible” that more than one Cal quarterback would see action in the first half against UC Davis.
One reason Wilcox might be reluctant to publicly name his starting quarterback is that Mendoza and Rogers have different skills, and publicly naming a starter would allow UC Davis to prepare for that style of quarterback. Mendoza is a classic dropback passer who can run the option but that is not his strong suit. Rogers’ speed and elusiveness are among his best qualities, and he is a threat to run in the option game.
It would not surprising to see two – perhaps even three – Cal quarterbacks play against UC Davis.
Last year, Sam Jackson V was Cal’s starting quarterback for the opener, but he and Ben Finley alternated as the starter over the first five games with no announcement each week as to which would be the starter. It came as a surprise when Mendoza was the starter in the sixth game, but he performed well enough to establish himself as the starter for the rest of the season.
“I feel really good about the quarterback room,” Wilcox said Monday. “It’s been very competitive in there. Really looking forward to watching that position compete.”
