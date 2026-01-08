NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football Playoff Semifinals, Title Game
And then there were four.
The 12-team College Football Playoff has been whittled down to a quartet of programs—the Indiana Hoosiers, Oregon Ducks, Ole Miss Rebels and Miami Hurricanes—thanks to some thrilling contests and big-time performances from some of the sport's very best.
Not only are said talented players laying it all on the line in an attempt to lead their respective schools to a national championship, but these players are also showcasing their talents to decision-makers in the NFL. The league will be watching the College Football Playoff semifinals and national championship game with interest. Here are some of the names they'll be zeroed in on.
NFL draft prospects from each team remaining in College Football Playoff
Indiana Hoosiers
Fernando Mendoza, QB
Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner, is one of the favorites to be the top pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Mendoza combines intangibles—his leadership skills and poise—with positive physical traits—he possesses an accurate and live arm that completed 72.3% of passes and led the nation in touchdown passes and yards per attempt this year. Mendoza potentially leading the Hoosiers to its first-ever national title would be the cherry on top for pro scouts.
Omar Cooper Jr., WR
Cooper might be known more for one play—a spectacular catch and toe tap in the back of the end zone to beat Penn State in November—than his full body of work. But the junior wideout, Indiana's leading receiver, projects as a second- or third-round talent thanks to his route running and propensity to make plays downfield and in the end zone.
Carter Smith, OT
One of the anchors of Indiana's stout offensive line is junior tackle Carter Smith, the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. Smith allowed just one sack and only five pressures all season long.
Honorable mentions: CB D'Angelo Ponds, WR Elijah Sarratt, S Amare Ferrell
Oregon Ducks
Dante Moore, QB
Moore, along with Mendoza, is among the possible players who could be selected first overall. The 20-year-old sophomore signal-caller is short on experience—19 regular season starts—but was one of the most accurate and prolific passers in the country. While he has yet to officially declare for the draft, there’s a chance he could leapfrog Mendoza as the projected top pick if he out-duels his Indiana counterpart in the CFP semifinal.
Kenyon Sadiq, TE
Sadiq, an athletic, strong 6'3", 255-pound tight end, figures to be the top of his position class in the 2026 NFL draft. He's a matchup nightmare downfield who racked up eight touchdown receptions, tied for the seventh-most in the nation, while acquitting himself admirably as a blocker.
A'Mauri Washington, DL
An explosive athlete, Washington played a pivotal role on the interior of the Ducks' defense that ranked top-10 in yards and points allowed per game in the regular season and made a statement by pitching a shutout in the CFP quarterfinal win over Texas Tech. If the Ducks are to upset the Hoosiers, they'll need a banner game from Washington and the rest of the defensive front.
Honorable mentions: Edge Matayo Uiagalelei, S Dillon Thienemen, RB Noah Whittington
Ole Miss Rebels
Zxavian Harris, DT
One of the leaders of the Rebels defense, the 6'7", 320-pound Harris racked up three sacks and excelled at commanding attention in the middle of Ole Miss's defense at nose tackle. He projects as a second- or third-round pick in the 2026 draft.
Dae'Quan Wright, TE
Wright tied for second on the Rebels in touchdown receptions and was one of the best downfield receiving threats at the tight end position in the country.
Suntarine Perkins, LB
At 6'1" and 210 pounds, Perkins is undersized for a linebacker by even college football's standards. But he makes plays. Perkins racked up 10.5 sacks a year ago, and has been a force thus far for the Rebels defense in the CFP, tallying 10 tackles, a sack and two forced fumbles in two victories.
Honorable mentions: WR Harrison Wallace III, WR De'Zhaun Stribling, QB Trinidad Chambliss*
*Chambliss is attempting to return for another year at Ole Miss
Miami Hurricanes
Rueben Bain Jr., Edge
Bain, one of the most dominant edge rushers in the country, will be in high demand in the NFL. The junior defensive lineman has done wonders for his already-promising draft stock in the CFP, as he racked up three sacks in the Hurricanes' smothering defensive performance against the Aggies, then tallied another sack in a quarterfinal upset of the defending-champion Buckeyes. Bain is a likely top-five pick.
Francis Mauigoa, OT
Mauigoa has been a staple of Miami's offensive line, having surrendered just one sack in the last two seasons while excelling in the run game. He has started every game at right tackle since arriving on campus in 2023, and projects as a potential top-10 selection in the 2026 draft.
Carson Beck, QB
Beck transferred from Georgia to the Hurricanes this past January and completed a career-best 74.4% of his passes while throwing for 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for Miami. Beck, while turnover-prone, has a strong arm and plenty of starting experience at the collegiate level.