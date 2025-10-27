Linebacker Cade Uluave's 19 Tackles Earn Weekly ACC Honor
Cal junior Cade Uluave was named ACC Linebacker of the Week on Monday after his career-best 19 tackle performance in the Bears’ 42-34 double-overtime loss at Virginia Tech.
Uluave also had three tackles for loss, including two sacks against the Hokies.
He is the first ACC player with 19 or more tackles in a game since Clemson’s Baylon Spector had 19 vs. North Carolina State in 2021. It was Uluave’s 10th career game with double-digit tackles, exceeding his previous high of 15 against Miami last season.
Uluave’s 19 tackles are the most by a Cal player since 2019, when linebacker Evan Weaver had three games of at least 21 tackles, including 22 each vs. Ole Miss and Utah on the way to a program-record 182 tackles for the season.
A native of South Jordan, Utah, Uluave has moved into the ACC season lead with 81 or 10.1 tackles per game. He is the national leader in total tackles among players from Power 4 conferences and ranks No. 7 overall nationally on a list headed by Colorado State sophomore Owen Long with 103 tackles through eight games.
Uluave is on pace to compile 121 tackles in 12 regular-season games. That would be the fifth-most by a Cal player since 2000, trailing Weaver (182 in 2019 and 159 in 2018), Jordan Kunaszyk (148 in 2018) and Desmond Bishop (126 in 2006).
Uluave’s first tackle at Virginia Tech was the 200th of his career. He currently has 218 over portions of three seasons.
The 6-foot-1, 235-pounder earned honorable mention All-ACC honors a year ago and was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and a freshman All-American (by The Athletic, FWAA, College Football News) in 2023 when he had 66 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 faced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries (including one he returned for a touchdown) and two interceptions.
The Bears (5-3, 2-2 ACC) return to action Saturday at home against No. 15 Virginia (7-1, 4-0). Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is at 12:45 p.m.
