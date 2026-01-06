Washington transfer running back Adam Mohammed, who rushed for 523 yards in 2025, has committed to Cal, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Mohammed presumably replaces Cal’s 2025 starting running back Kendrick Raphael, who recently entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot, 220-pound Mohammed was a sophomore this past season so he has two seasons of college eligibility remaining.

Mohammed becomes the fifth transfer to commit to Cal for 2026, joining Rutgers wide receiver Ian Strong, Texas A&M edge Solomon Williams, South Dakota offensive lineman Jacob Arop and Oregon defensive back Kingston Lopa.

Mohammed was third on the Huskies’ team in rushing this season, averaging 40.23 yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry. He also scored five rushing touchdowns while playing in 13 games, including two starts.

He also caught 17 passes for 138 yards.

He rushed for more than 100 yards twice in 2025, and those came in the final two games of the regular season. Mohammed finished with 108 yards on 21 carries against UCLA on November 22, and he had 105 rushing yards on 14 carries on November 29 against Oregon and the defense designed by Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, now Cal’s head coach.

He had only two carries for 6 yards in the Huskies’ 38-10 victory over Boise State in the LA Bowl.

As a true freshman in 2024, Mohammed played in every game and had 42 carries for 193 rushing yards, and also had six receptions.

Mohammed is from Glendale, Arizona, and attended Apollo High School. As a senior he rushed for 2,147 yards and averaged 11.7 yards per carry.

Iowa State, Boston College and Arizona also offered Mohammed out of high school, and he initially enrolled at Arizona in January 2024.

But Jedd Fisch left as head coach of the Wildcats to become head coach at Washington in January 2024, and Mohammed entered the transfer portal and signed with Washington later that same month.

Players have until January 15 to enter the transfer portal, but can commit to a new school at any time once they enter the portal.

