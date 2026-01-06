Oregon Transfer Defensive Back Commits to Cal

Cal added a fourth transfer commitment Monday night when Oregon redshirt freshman transfer defensive back Kingston Lopa committed to Cal.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Lopa recorded 13 tackles, including one sack, and also had one pass defended while playing in 13 games this season as a backup safety for the Ducks.

Lopa is from Sacramento and he was a four-star prospect coming out of Grant Union High School with offers from Notre Dame, Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, LSU, Louisville, Auburn, Washington and Arizona, among others. He initially committed to Arizona but changed his mind and signed with Oregon.

The other three transfers who have committed to Cal for 2026 are Texas A&M defensive end Solomon Williams, South Dakota offensive lineman Jacob Arop and Rutgers wide receiver Ian Strong.

.In February 2024, Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins had this assessment of Lopa:

Lopa is one of the region’s most versatile players and could even play 3-4 different positions at the college level. He started safety and receiver but probably projects best an outside ‘backer who could even grow in to an edge rusher down the line. At 6-5, 190 pounds, he could even add weight and play tight end in college but defense is where he was recruited to play. His athleticism pops on both sides of the ball. He caught 23 touchdowns over the last two seasons and shows the ability to dominate in the air and was near impossible to cover near the end zone. At safety, he showed range, ball skills and the ability to get down hill and lay the wood. He tackles well in space and showed natural pass rush ability as well. We love his upside and with his frame, skill set and natural athleticism, he has a chance to be a high round NFL Draft pick and a three and out college player.

The transfer portal remains open until January 15, and there is not another opportunity for players to enter the transfer portal. However, once a player is in the transfer portal he can commit to another team at any time.

New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi will continue to serve as Oregon’s defensive coordinator until the Ducks are eliminated from the College Football Playoff. The Ducks face Indiana in the College Football Playoff semifinals on January 9.

Presumably Lupoi’s familiarity with Lopa played a role in his decision to transfer to Cal.

