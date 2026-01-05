Cal's Top Tight End Says He Is Staying at Cal

Cal’s Mason Mini, who was Cal’s starting tight end this past season, announced on social media that he is staying at Cal with the message of “Run It Back.”

Defensive lineman Derek Wilkins also announced he is staying at Cal with the X message of “One Last Ride to Finish What I Started.”

Mini was third on the team in receptions with 35 and receiving yards with 387. He was second on the team in touchdown catches with four.

He had four receptions or more six times this past season, and his best game came against Boston College when he caught four passes for 70 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown reception with 1:30 left that proved to be the winning score.

Wilkins played in 11 games, including one start, and recorded seven tackles but he was third on the team in pass breakups with eight.

