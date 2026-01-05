Cal Adds Massive, Young Offensive Tackle From FCS Powerhouse

New Cal coach Tosh Lupoi began the rebuilding of the Bears’ offensive line after getting a commitment on Monday from Jacob Arop, a transfer from FCS powerhouse South Dakota.

A 6-foot-6, 300-pound tackle, Arop (pronounced uh-rope) started at South Dakota as a redshirt freshman this season and will come to Cal with three years of eligibility.

A native of South Omaha, Neb., Arop helped the Coyotes to a 10-5 record and a spot in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

The Bears needed to upgrade their offensive line and have had five players from those positions already enter the transfer portal. Some may have been encouraged to depart.

Among those who have entered the portal is Braden Miller, a starting tackle for the Bears this past season.

Arop played at Bellevue West High School in South Omaha, where he did not allow a sack and had more than 40 pancake blocks his final two seasons.

Rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, Arop also had scholarship offers out of high school from Wyoming, Montana and Northern Iowa.

He also played basketball for the Thunderbirds, suggesting he has good athletic ability, not merely size. He helped Bellevue West to an undefeated state championship his junior season.

Cal has lost more than two dozen players to the transfer portal which remains open until Jan. 15. Arop is the second incoming transfer to commit to the Bears. Defensive end Solomon Williams of Texas A&M announced his plans Sunday to enroll at Cal.

The Bears have also had four returning players commit to staying with the program, headed by freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele.

