Our Picks For Where Cal Players Will Be Taken in the NFL Draft
Since 2018, Cal has had 10 players selected in the NFL draft— all of them defensive players and six of them defensive backs. That streak will continue this year.
The last time a Cal offensive player was drafted was 2017, when quarterback Davis Webb (third round), wide receiver Chad Hansen (fourth round) and running back Khalfani Muhammad (seventh round) were taken. None of them had much of an NFL career.
It is also true that since at least 1952, the Bears have never had as many as four defensive players drafted in the same year. There is an outside chance that four defensive players will be drafted this time around.
Yes, every Golden Bear drafted on Thursday, or much more likely Friday or Saturday, will be a defensive player, with five Cal players having a chance to be taken in this year’s draft.
Only the first round will be selected on Thursday, and no Cal player is expected to be taken that day. There is an outside chance a Cal player will be selected on Friday, when rounds two and three are selected, but the big day for Cal’s five NFL hopefuls will be Saturday, when rounds four through seven go off the board.
Cornerback Nohl Williams and safety Craig Woodson almost certainly will be drafted, and there’s a good chance linebacker Teddye Buchanan will also be chosen. Cornerback Marcus Harris has an outside chance to being drafted, while linebacker Xavier Carlton will likely be undrafted, although strange things happen in the final round.
Here’s where Jeff Faraudo and Jake Curtis see Williams, Woodson, Buchanan, Harris and Carlton going in the draft:
— NOHL WILLIAMS, cornerback
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound cornerback, who came to Cal two years ago from UNLV, led the nation with seven interceptions, the most by a Golden Bear since 2006.
Williams won’t be the fastest cornerback drafted (4.50 seconds in the 40), but he has a nose for the ball, as evidenced by 14 career picks. NFL teams love that. And they must have liked his 19 bench-press reps of 225 pounds at the combine — second-best among cornerbacks who tested.
Jeff’s draft prediction for Williams: Fourth round, No. 115 to the Arizona Cardinals
Jake’s draft prediction for Williams: Third round, No. 87, to the Green Bay Packers
— CRAIG WOODSON, safety
If Woodson were a basketball player, the NBA would deem him too old to draft. The Grand Prairie, Texas native spent six years in Berkeley and is 24 years old. But he has grown his game every year to become a bona fide NFL prospect.
At 6-foot, 210 pounds, Woodson is tough and smart and his 4.45 time in the 40 was faster than most scouts expected. His production in the past three seasons at Cal is undeniable — 226 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups while playing all 38 games.
Jeff’s draft prediction for Woodson: Sixth round, No. 213 to the Las Vegas Raiders
Jake’s draft prediction for Woodson: Fourth round, No. 132 to the Buffalo Bills
.
— TEDDYE BUCHANAN, inside linebacker
A native of San Francisco, Buchanan spent four seasons at UC Davis, an FCS program. Cal lured him to Berkeley and he immediately showed he belonged at the FBS level.
A 6-foot-2, 235-pounder with aggression and an innate sense for the game, Buchanan racked up 114 tackles for the Bears, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks. He also had some impressive measurables in pre-draft testing: a 40-inch vertical leap, a 4.60 time in the 40 and 26 bench press reps.
Jeff’s draft prediction for Buchanan: Sixth round, No. 204 to the Dallas Cowboys
Jake’s draft prediction for Buchanan: Sixth round, No. 196 to the Detroit Lions
---MARCUS HARRIS, cornerback
Harris began his college career at Idaho, an FCS program, and he was overshadowed by the presence of Williams at Cal’s other cornerback spot in 2024. He was not given much attention in NFL mock drafts after he played in the Senior Bowl.
But that all changed on March 20, when he ran a 40 in 4.38 seconds at Cal’s Pro Day. Suddenly NFL teams took notice of the 5-foot-11, 189-pound Harris, who had 46 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups for Cal in 2024.
Jeff draft prediction for Harris: Undrafted
Jake’s draft prediction for Harris: Seventh round, No. 252 by the San Francisco 49ers
---XAVIER CARLTON, defensive end
The 6-foot-6, 273-pound Carlton could also play defensive tackle in the NFL, and that versatility might make him attractive to some NFL teams. His chief appeal are the 9.0 sacks and eight quarterback hurries he recorded for Cal in 2024 and the 4.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries he had in 2023.
Jeff’s draft prediction for Carlton: Undrafted
Jake’s draft prediction for Carlton: Undrafted
.
Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Blue Sky
Recent articles:
Cal finds a long snapper in the transfer portal
Teddye Buchanan would welcome being drafted by the 49ers
ESPN ranks new Cal DE TJ Bush Jr. one of the top-15 spring transfer players