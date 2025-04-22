The Nation's Top-15 Spring Transfers Include Jaydn Ott, Jack Endries, TJ Bush Jr.
ESPN ranked the top 15 players who have entered the transfer portal during the spring window, and three of them have connections to Cal. The ESPN rankings were posted Sunday (April 20) and the spring transfer window ends Friday (April 25), so not much is likely to change.
Running back Jaydn Ott, who left Cal and committed to Oklahoma, is ranked No. 3 by ESPN, behind only Tennessee-to-UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava and Stanford-to-Texas Tech outside linebacker David Baily. The opening sentence in ESPN's description of the Ott situation is this: "Cal fought hard to keep Ott in the fold for 2025."
Jack Endries, Cal’s leading receiver in 2024 who left Cal and signed with powerhouse Texas, is the top-ranked tight end in the rankings and he comes in at No. 10.
Defensive end TJ Bush Jr., who transferred from Liberty to join the Cal program, is held in high regard by the ESPN rankers. He is ranked No. 11, which makes him one of the best players Cal has acquired though the portal this offseason. ESPN wrote, “The Bears were thrilled to pull off this pickup.”
Here is what ESPN said about each of the three:
3. Jaydn Ott, RB
Transferring from: Cal | Transferring to: Oklahoma
Seasons remaining: 1
HT: 6-0 | WT: 205 | Class: Junior
Background: Cal fought hard to keep Ott in the fold for 2025, but one of the top returning backs in college football is hitting the open market. Ott got off to a spectacular start to his career with the Bears, earning Freshman All-America honors as a true freshman starter in 2022 after putting up 1,218 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns in his debut season. He was even better as a sophomore, leading the Pac-12 with 1,315 rushing yards and 12 TDs on his way to first-team all-conference honors. Last year, though, an ankle injury suffered in the season opener made it tough for Ott to play up to his potential. He still managed to play in 10 games but finished the year with 385 rushing yards on 3.3 yards per carry and five total scores. After receiving significant SEC interest this offseason, Ott is ready to get back to playing at a high level but is now looking to do so elsewhere for his senior season. -- Olson
Scout's take: Ott could be at the top of NFL draft boards if there wasn't a drop-off in production last season. While he lacked a formidable offensive line and played on an injured ankle, he still lacked the explosive runs we saw as an underclassman. He'll still be highly coveted in the spring portal market as an instant-impact weapon with his dynamic traits. Ott possesses exceptional feet and lateral agility. He's a verified 4.5 laser in the 40-yard dash with impressive explosive metrics, but his best asset is his vision and ability to pick and slide gap to gap with quick-twitch elusiveness. Ott doesn't give defenders a clean shot in the hole and can stretch and bounce to the perimeter just as effectively. He breaks tackles with balance more than power and is a productive pass-catching weapon out of the backfield, which raises his value and ability to fit into most schemes. Given the wear on the tires, he might not be able to carry the whole load in the backfield. -- Tucker
What he brings to Oklahoma: The Sooners got solid production from Jovantae Barnes and some encouraging play from Xavier Robinson last season, but they couldn't pass up the opportunity to add a true No. 1 back. He'll team up with quarterback John Mateer in Norman in what should be one of the SEC's most improved offenses this fall. – Olson
……………………………………………..
10. Jack Endries, TE
Transferring from: Cal | Transferring to: Texas
Seasons remaining: 2
HT: 6-4 | WT: 240 | Class: Redshirt sophomore
Background: Endries initially joined the Bears as a walk-on and quickly proved he could become a big-time contributor on offense. He earned Freshman All-America recognition in 2023 as a redshirt freshman starter and was the third-leading receiver among ACC tight ends last season, producing a team-high 56 catches for 623 yards and two touchdowns. Endries has turned 55 receptions into first downs over the past two seasons, second-most among all returning FBS tight ends. He'll be a top target for contenders still searching for tight end help. -- Olson
Scout's take: Endries is not elite in size or speed, but does run well and has proven to be an active receiving target due to good hands and excellent body control. Endries really adjusts well to the ball, positions his body athletically, and reads coverage well. He's a solid blocker, better at walling off and sealing. He'll be one of the more well-rounded and reliable receivers in the spring portal. -- Tucker
What he brings to Texas: Endries is just what the Longhorns needed in the post-spring portal. Gunnar Helm was extremely productive in Steve Sarkisian's offense last season, turning 76 targets into 60 catches, 786 receiving yards, seven scores and second-team All-SEC honors. The Longhorns have a young, inexperienced tight end room for 2025 and needed a proven veteran. Arch Manning should be pleased about this pickup. – Olson
………………………………………………….
11. TJ Bush, DE
Transferring from: Liberty | Transferring to: Cal
Seasons remaining: 2
HT: 6-3 | WT: 265 | Class: Sophomore
Background: Bush emerged as an immediate difference-maker for the Flames as a true freshman in 2023, taking over a starting role and putting together a Freshman All-America debut season. He was even better as a sophomore, leading the team with 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks as a second-team All-Conference USA selection. He might not have the prototypical size every staff is seeking, but Bush brings impressive production as a disruptor, producing the second-most pressures (51) in Conference USA over his first two seasons. -- Olson
Scout's take: Bush is an active defender who possesses an explosive burst and fierce mentality to disrupt and create havoc behind the line of scrimmage. He lacks ideal length but has good bulk and plays with a powerful base. Bush shows quick hands and uses them well to gain leverage and defeat blockers. He displays good awareness reading blocks and will effectively squeeze down to put himself in position to make plays. He shows a plan of attack as a pass rusher but lacks elite bend and redirection. Bush is a bit of an overachiever with quick pursuit, a high motor and high intangibles, which will make him attractive in the portal. -- Tucker
What he brings to Cal: The Bears were thrilled to pull off this pickup. Bush will have an opportunity to make a big impact for Cal's front as a proven replacement off the edge for Xavier Carlton, who racked up a team-high nine sacks in 2024 and proved he's worthy of being an NFL draft pick. Bush is hoping to do the same in Berkeley. -- Olson
………………………………………....
In an article posted Monday, ESPN looked at significant moves in the spring transfer portal, and listed Cal in the “Moves incoming” group with this comment:
Cal: The Bears have plenty of work to do in this spring transfer window, starting with restocking their running back room after Ott, leading rusher Jaivian Thomas and three more backs hit the portal this month. Liberty edge rusher TJ Bush Jr., the No. 11 player in ESPN's spring rankings, was a great get on Sunday, and Cal has also signed two from the FCS ranks in receiver Quaron Adams (South Dakota) and edge Chris Victor (Chattanooga).
