Projecting Cal’s Starting Lineup for Its August 31 Opener
Cal’s starting lineup is pretty well set for its August 31 opener against UC Davis, but Saturday’s final scrimmage may clear up some issues, including the status of third-team quarterback CJ Harris.
It’s been assumed the battle for the starting quarterback spot was between third-year sophomore Fernando Mendoza, who started the final eight games for Cal last year, and sixth-year senior Chandler Rogers, who was North Texas’ starter last season.
But Ohio transfer Harris has been attracting attention in preseason camp, and offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch said Friday that Harris has been “super impressive.” With that in mind Cal plans to give Harris more looks with the first-team offense against Cal’s first-team defense in Saturday’s scrimmage.
You may recall that last year Mendoza started the season as the Bears’ No. 3 quarterback but became the starter by midseason.
One thing noticeable about the projected starting lineup is that eight of them transferred to Cal after the 2023 season. Only nine of the projected 26 expected starters (including special teams) started their college careers at Cal as scholarship freshmen.
So here is how we expect Cal’s starting lineup to look in the opener, with notes about each position group.
OFFENSE
Backfield
Quarterback – Fernando Mendoza
Running back – Jaydn Ott
Note 1: Mendoza has been the nominal No. 1 quarterback throughout preseason camp, and the feeling is that Rogers must show that he is noticeably better than Mendoza to win the starting job. The two have been virtually even, so Mendoza is the likely choice for the opener, although that could change as the season goes on.
Note 2: Bloesch expects a decision on a starting quarterback to be made in the near future, although he did not specify a date. He did not rule out the possibility that Cal could play two quarterbacks in the first half against UC Davis, but you got the sense that he'd rather not do that.
Note 3: Bloesch has said he plans to use at least three running backs over the course of a game, and Kadarius Calloway is a good bet to be the first running back off the bench with Jaivian Thomas next in line.
Receivers
Wide receiver – Tobias Merriweather
Wide receiver – Kyion Grayes
Slot receiver – Mikey Matthews
Tight end – Jack Endries
Note 1: For all the optimism about Cal’s wideouts, they still have a lot to prove since all three projected starters were starters in less than half their teams’ games last season. Trond Grizzell, the Bears' top returning receiver, may not start, but he will play a lot. Bloesch expects to play up to seven wide receivers in a game, and Mavin Anderson and Mason Starling have been impressive in preseason and should get considerable playing time. Matthews has missed much of preseason camp with injuries.
Note 2: Bloesch likes to use two- and three-tight end sets, so tight end Corey Dyches is expected to play a lot.
Offensive line
Right tackle – T.J. Session
Right guard – Sioape Vatikani
Center – Bastian Swinney
Left guard – Rush Reimer
Lef tackle – Nick Morrow
Note 1: The big question is the health of Vatikani, who has missed much of preseason camp with a foot injury and is questionable for the opener. If Vatikani cannot play against UC Davis, Swinney would move over to the right guard spot and Will McDonald or Matthew Wykoff would be the center.
DEFENSE
Front four
Defensive tackle – T.J. Bollers
Defensive tackle – Nate Burrell
Edge/outside linebacker – Xavier Carlton
Edge/outside linebacker – David Reese
Note 1: Defensive tackle is the biggest concern on defense, and defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon said the Bears could play as many as seven defensive tackles in a game. Ricky Correia will see a lot of playing time and could be a starter in games in which the Bears’ need a run-stuffer. Akili Calhoun, Stanley Saole-McKenzie and Aidan Keanaaina also figure prominently as interior defensive linemen.
Note 2: Sophomore Ryan McCulloch has been one of the biggest surprises of preseason camp, and he is expected to get playing time at outside linebacker.
Linebackers
Inside linebacker – Cade Uluave
Inside linebacker – Teddye Buchanan
Note 1: Liam Johnson, a two-time all-Ivy player at Princeton who transferred to Cal in the offseason, was expected to compete for a starting job at inside linebacker, but he has missed the entire preseason camp with injuries. When he is healthy he will work his way into the rotation.
Secondary
Cornerback – Nohl Williams
Cornerback – Marcus Harris
Safety – Craig Wodson
Safety – Miles Williams
Nickelback – Matthew Littlejohn
Note 1: Sirmon said depth at defensive back is essential, and as many as four or five other players could see playing time in the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place-kicker – Ryan Coe
Punter – Lachlan Wilson
Holder – Lachlan Wilson
Long snapper – David Bird
Punt returner – Mikey Matthews
Kick returner – Mikey Matthews
Note 1: Yes, Jaydn Ott will return kickoffs on occasion but probably only in pivotal situations.
Note 2: Matthews is merely an educated guess as to who will return kicks and punts, since he returned kicks and punts last year at Utah. There are several other options.
