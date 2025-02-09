Report: Aaron Rodgers Won't Be Back With Jets
It appears former Cal star Aaron Rodgers will not be a member of the New York Jets in 2025, leaving open the question of whether he will retire.
Jay Glazer of FOX reported Sunday that Rodgers was told that the Jets are moving on without him, and if that's accurate Rodgers' future in pro football is in question.
Glazer surmises that if Rodgers took the trouble to visit with the Jets, it means he still wants to play. Whether a team would want a 41-year-old quarterback (he'll turn 42 in December) who had Achilles tendon surgey two years ago and is coming off his worst season as an NFL starter remains to be seen.
However, there are those who still believe Rodgers can be a effective starting quarterback in the NFL. Some suggest that his 2024 season was not an accurate measure of his ability since it came a year after major surgery on his Achilles tendon, an injury that is difficult to come back from.
The Jets were hoping to get to the Super Bowl with a healthy Rodgers this season, but they had a 5-12 record and Rodgers threw 28 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions and a 90.5 passer rating,, his worst raing in his career as an NFL starter.
Rodgers, who is certain to be inducted into the Hall of Fame after he retires, has one year remaining on his contract scheduled to pay him $37.5 million.
