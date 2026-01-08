Aaron Rodgers Responds to Rumors About Mike Tomlin Moving On From Steelers
Before the Steelers beat the Ravens on Sunday Night Football to capture the AFC North title and secure a playoff spot, speculation circulated suggesting Mike Tomlin’s job could be on the line if Pittsburgh couldn’t reach the playoffs.
Even though Tomlin and the Steelers reached that goal, there’s still chatter about the legendary coach moving on from the organization this offseason. While it’s unlikely for the Steelers to fire him, Tomlin is reportedly open to leaving the team to pursue a broadcasting career.
Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about Tomlin’s future on Thursday, in which he responded by sharing how he can relate to the position Tomlin is in—always having discussions about what he hasn’t succeeded in order to create speculation. Rodgers spoke in complete support of his current coach.
“We love Mike T. Mike T has had an incredible career as a head coach to go that long and never have losing season. It’s unbelievable. There’s always going to be something,” Rodgers said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “... Mike T’s probably like me. Doesn’t give a whole lot of s--- about any of those comments. It is nice cuz we all love him and want to play for him and want to win for him.”
Rodgers is probably right—Tomlin likely isn’t paying any attention to the rumors about him. He tends to be a guy who dusts the negativity off of his shoulders.
It’s clear the quarterback and coach have a tight bond. Rodgers’s future is also still up in the air, so maybe if he returns for the 2026 season, that’ll lock in Tomlin’s decision to stay in Pittsburgh, too. The Steelers have to decide about Tomlin’s team open before March 1 to keep him under contract through the 2027 season. Rodgers would need a new deal.