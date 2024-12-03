Report: Cal Expected to Make a Change at Offensive Coordinator
Cal is likely to make a change at the offensive coordinator coaching poistion, according to a report by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports/247 Sports.
Mike Bloesch is Cal's offensie coordinator and offensive lne coach this season, but the Bears rank 13th in the 17-team ACC in scoring offense (26.1 points per game) and ninth in total offense (382.8). The biggest surprise is that the Bears rank 14th in the conference in rushing offense, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. Bloesch's plan was to rely heavily on the running game.
Current Cal quarterbacks coach Sterlin Gilberth might be a candidate to become the Bears' next offensive coordinator. He has been an offensive coordinator at Texas, Syracuse, South Florida, Tulsa and Bowling Green. Gilbert was a head coach at McNeese State.
Bloesch was Cal's offensive line coach last season, and he was lauded for the work he did with the offensive line in 2023. He has served as offensive line coach at several colleges, and it's very possible he will retain that position at Cal.
Bloesch added the title of offensive coordinator after last season when Jake Spavital left his position as Cal's offensive coordinator after one season in Berkeley to become Baylor's offensive coordinator. Spavital succeeded Bill Musgave as Cal offensive coordinator.
Cal was plagued by offensive shortcomings all season. The Bears scored just nine points in a 14-9 loss to Florida State, which was the Seminoles' only ACC victory.. The Bears scored 15 points in a 17-15 loss to Pittsburgh, and did little offensively in a 38-6 loss to SMU in the final regular-season game. Starting quarterback Fernando Mendoza and leading rusher Jaivian Thomas did not play for Cal against SMU.
