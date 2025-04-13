Delaware Transfer John Camden Commits to Cal Basketball
Delaware transfer John Camden, an excellent shooter, has committed to Cal's basketball program, according to multiple reports, including one by Jeff Borzello of ESPN that Camden reposted.
Cal beat out Purdue, SMU, Mississippi State. Oklahoma State and Grand Canyon, which were the other five finalists for Camden, a 6-foot-8 forward with one season of college eligibility remaining.
Camden averaged 16.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for Delaware this past season when the Blue Hens went 16=20 overall and 5-13 in the Colonial Athletic Association. But Delaware reached the finals of the Colonial tournament before losing by four points to North Carolina-Wilmington in the championship game.
The most appealing aspect of Camden's statistics is that he shot 41.6% from three-point range.
Camden's best game in 2024-25 came in a victory over William and Mary, when Camden scored 36 points and was 8-for-10 from three-point range. He also had seven rebounds and five assists in that contest.
Camden was a second-team all-conference selection despite Delaware's poor record in Colonial play.
Camden played just one season at Delaware after transferring from Virginia Tech. He played in 14 games with no starts for the Hokies in 2023-24, averaging 1.9 points but making 46.7% of his three-point attempts.
Camden played in 23 games with no starts for Virginia Tech as a freshman in 2022-23, averaging 1.3 points and making 23.1% of his three-point shots.
Camden becomes the fourth transfer to commit to Cal, joining Loyola-Maryland transfer Milos Ilic, Campbell transfer Nolan Dorsey and Virginia transfer Dai Dai Ames.
