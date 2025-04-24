Roster Limits the Sticking Point to NCAA Antitrust Settlement
Federal Judge Claudia Wilken on Wednesday came close to approving the multibillion-dollar NCAA antitrust settlement that would initiate revenue-sharing to play college athletes.
However, ESPN reported that the judge is requiring that the roster-limit aspect of the settlement proposal be modified before granting final approval. She said the current proposal for roster limits would hurt some of the plaintiffs.
The NCAA has proposed a roster limit of 105 athletes for football programs, and roster limits for other sports.
The proposed football roster limit of 105 athletes would allow all members of the roster to be on scholarship, possibly eliminating walk-ons. However, Cal football coach Justin Wilcox said the Bears will continue to bring in football athletes as walk-ons.
In its report on the judge’s decision, ESPN said the court "tentatively finds it can grant final approval" to the rest of the settlement when the roster issue is settled to her satisfaction.
When the settlement is approved, it would put into action a revenue-sharing plan in which colleges can make direct payments to its athletes. All colleges, including Cal, will be allowed to spend up to $20.5 million annually to pay its athletes starting July 1, although the ceiling on that dollar amount is expected the increases significantly over the next several years.
Most of the $20.5 million is expected to go to football athletes, with the rest divided among the other sports.
