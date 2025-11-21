Starting Cal Wide Receiver Won't Play Saturday, but LB Cade Uluave Probably Will
Cal will be without starting wide receiver Mark Hamper and might be without starting defensive back Cam Sidney for the Bears’ game against Stanford on Saturday, but there’s a good chance that linebacker Cade Uluave and defensive tackle T.J. Boller will be back for the Big Game.
Uluave, who is second in the ACC in tackles per game, has missed the past two games with a hand injury. He is listed as “probable” this week in the injury report issued Thursday night. That means there is a 75% chance that he will play against the Cardinal, but he was listed as “probable” before the Bears’ previous game against Louisville, and he did not play in that game.
Boller also missed the previous game against Louisville, but he is also listed as probable for Saturday’s game.
Cal running back LJ Johnson Jr., who has played in seven games and has rushed for 117 yards, is listed as questionable. Starting running back Kendrick Raphael and backup Brandon High Jr. are not listed on the injury report, so the Bears will have those two running backs available.
Hamper was declared “out” in the injury report. Hamper has caught 17 passes this season and has started five games for the Bears this season. But Jordan King has shared the starting role with Hamper at one wide receiver spot in recent weeks, and King has been more productive the past few games. King undoubtedly will be the starter along with Trond Grizzell and Jacob De Jesus at the three wideout spots, although Cal might opt to start two tight ends.
Sidney is Cal’s starting nickel back, but he is listed as questionable on the injury report, which means there is about a 50-50 chance that he’ll play. Sidney is fourth on the team in tackles with 49 and he also has an interception this season.
If Sidney can’t play, Jasaiah Wagoner is likely to start at that spot.
The most significant name on the Stanford injury is starting defensive end Wilfredo Aybar. He is listed as questionable on the injury report, and he could miss his second straight game. If Aybar cannot play, Ernest Cooper probably would get the start at defensive end.
Stanford linebacker Tevarua Tafiti and cornerback Collin Wright are the other two significant Stanford players listed on the injury report. Both are starters and key members of the Cardinal’s defense, and both are listed as probable for Saturday’s game. That means they are likely to play but it is not a certainty.
Stanford starting offensive tackle Khalil House is also listed as probable. House has also started at a guard sport this season, but in any case, if he can’t play it will affect the Cardinal’s offensive line.
Cal (6-4, 3-3 ACC) will face Stanford (3-7, 2-5 ACC) in the 128th Big Game at Stanford on Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m.
