Terry Bradshaw Not a Fan of Steelers' Slow Dance With Aaron Rodgers
For a month or two now, pretty much the entire NFL universe has expected that Aaron Rodgers will sign to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers next fall.
Well, that he will agree to do so . . . eventually.
But as the saga lingers on and on, the greatest quarterback in Steelers history is not a fan of the entire process, including the prospect of the 41-year-old former Cal quarterback directing his old team in 2025.
"That's a joke. That to me is just a joke," Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said in a radio interview with 103.7 The Buzz in Arkansas on Tuesday.
"What are you going to do? Bring him in for one year, are you kidding me? That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there.”
There have been bread crumbs along the trail that suggest Rodgers to Pittsburgh is an inevitable conclusion.
Team owner Art Rooney II said earlier this month the Steelers would wait “a little longer” for Rodgers to come on board.
Rodgers has not said anything directly addressing the topic, but he broadly hinted recently during a Q&A hosted by rapper Mike Stud, who asked him if he would consider playing for the Chicago Bears.
“No, but I believe there’s a team that might play in Chicago this year on a road trip,” Rodgers said, according to NFL Network. “I don’t know, not sure. Got to check it out.”
The Steelers are scheduled to play the Bears at Chicago on Nov. 23.
Rodgers, who played at Cal in 2003 and ’04, has passed for 62,952 yards and 503 touchdowns over 20 NFL seasons. The sure-thing future Hall of Famer threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns for the 5-12 New York Jets last season while coming off a torn Achilles tendon in 2023.
Bradshaw, winner of four Super Bowls with the Steelers in the 1970s, said his old club has botched the process of finding a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, who retired following the 2021 season after 18 years with the franchise.
He was critical of the team’s handling of Kenny Pickett, whom they drafted in the first round in 2022 but traded to the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2024 campaign.
"I liked Kenny Pickett," Bradshaw said. "I liked him at Pitt. I know him, I know what he's like. When they got him to Pittsburgh, they didn't protect him, they didn't get him an offensive line. They wanted to run the football, but they didn't have an offensive line that could protect and they didn't have weapons. He had no wide receivers to speak of.
"Then they throw a kid in there for two years, and you've got an offense that doesn't fit and doesn't work, and they can't run because their offensive line's not even good enough for a run-blocking team. Now, they're saying Kenny Pickett is a failure. He wasn't a failure, the Steelers were a failure.”
Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky
Recent articles:
Cal basketball lands former Florida Atlantic big man
Where does Cal's Justin Wilcox rank among Power 4 football coaches?
Jason Kidd No. 5 in our rankings of Cal TV commercials
Brandi Chastain No. 6 in the rankings of Cal TV commercials