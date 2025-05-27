Florida Atlantic Transfer Big Man Mantas Kocanas Commits to Cal
Florida Atlanta transfer big man Mantas Kocanas, who redshirted this past season as a freshman, has committed to Cal basketball, according to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.
The 6-foot-11, 235-pound Kocanas is from Lithuania, and he played just two games this past season for Florida Atlantic before suffering a season-ending injury.
He played a total of just 15 minutes, hit 2-of-5 shots, scored four points, pulled down four rebounds and blocked one shot.
Kocanas played six minutes in the season-opening blowout win over Indiana State, scoring two points and grabbing one rebound while committing two fouls. He played nine minutes in Florida Atlantic's victory over Coastal Georgia in the second game and had two points, three rebounds and a blocked shot.
Kocanas was a member of the Under-17 Lithuanian national team that placed fourth in the U-17 world championships. He averaged 2.6 points and 2.8 rebounds on that team. Kocanas played for Lithuania on the Under-18 FIBA squad and averaged 9.6 points in 2023.
Kocanas turns 20 years old on June 28.
He becomes the eighth plays to transfer to Cal since the end of the 2024-25 season., joining Nolan Dorsey (Campbell), Milos Ilic (Loyola-Maryland), Dai Dai Ames (Virginia), Justin Pippen (Michigan), Chris Bell (Syracuse), Sammie Yeanay (Grand Canyon), John Camden (Delaware),
Recent articles:
Where does Cal's Justin Wilcox rank among Power 4 football coaches?
Jason Kidd No. 5 in our rankings of Cal TV commercials
Brandi Chastain No. 6 in the rankings of Cal TV commercials