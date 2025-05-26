Cal Athletes' Top 20 TV Commercials: No. 5 Jason Kidd
We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ads, but the number of commercials involving a particular Cal athlete is given some weight as well.
Jason Kidd was the best and most exciting basketball player ever to wear a Cal uniform. His presence made Cal a national basketball force. His presence forced Cal to move games to the Oakland Coliseum Arena because demand for tickets was so great. His presence led to the expensive chore of turning 6,600-seat Harmon Gym into 11,858-seat Haas Pavilion. Kidd then became a 10-time NBA All-Star who was voted into the Hall of Fame. He is now an NBA head coach.
Kidd's exiting style of play and his accomplishments made him a good choice for TV commercials. Three of his TV ads are presented here, with the last one being the single best commercial on this top-20 list.
Kidd was one of a number of athletes who did TV spots for ESPN’s SportsCenter. Only recognizable stars are chosen:
This 1995 ad for Nike points out his varied skills on the court but also notes his inability to shoot as a rookie in 1994-95, when he made 27.2% of his three-pointers:
This last one is an outstanding commercial if you get the inside joke. Kidd is third alltime in career assists and third in career steals, and with his ability to see the entire floor at all times it’s almost as if he has . . . well, watch this American Express ad:
