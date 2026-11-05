This Week in the ACC: Can Unbeaten No. 1 Miami Win as an Underdog at South Bend?

No. 1 in the ACC standings, No. 1 in the AP Top-25 and newly installed No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, unbeaten Miami is nonetheless an underdog Saturday in its showdown vs. once-beaten Notre Dame at South Bend, Indiana.

And the spread, which opened at 6 points favoring the Fighting Irish, climbed to 7.5 after the new that Hurricanes star wide receiver Malachi Toney won’t play.

Toney, who has caught 73 passes for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns, suffered an ankle injury in practice Wednesday that will require surgery and sideline him for about four weeks.

The matchup between the Hurricanes (8-0) and Irish (7-1) features two of the nation’s top quarterbacks. Miami junior Darian Mensah has thrown for 2,425 yards with 25 touchdowns and just one interception. He is completing an astonishing 80.7 percent of his passes and leads the nation with a 202.66 passer efficiency rating.

Notre Dame junior CJ Carr doesn’t throw quite as often, but has racked up 1,849 yards with 18 TDs and one pick. He completes 66.7 percent of his attempts.

Mensah and Carr direct two of the nation’s most potent offensives — Miami leads the NCAA at 47.8 points points game, Notre Dame is tied for fifth at 40.4 points.

The difference in the matchup is perceived to be on the other side of the ball, where the Irish rank sixth nationally in pass defense, allowing just 150.9 yards per game through the air. Miami has been comparatively porous, surrendering 251.9 passing yards per game.

The other big difference between the teams is perception. While Miami is No. 1 across the board, Notre Dame ranks No. 4 in the AP poll but checked in at just 11th in the opening CFL rankings.

Miami has hardly played a juggernaut schedule, but does own a 13-point road win over a Wake Forest team that is 7-1, routed Stanford and Cal by a combined 98-10 and is 16th in the CFP rankings.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, has defeated just one team with a winning record — Wisconsin — and has piled up its six remaining wins over teams with a combined ledger of 16-33. The Irish lost 28-24 at No. 9 BYU in its only previous matchup vs. a nationally ranked team.

“They don't have that signature win right now.” CFP committee chair Hunter Yurachek said.

As a result, the urgency to win this game is greater for Notre Dame. One loss would not push Miami outside the CFP. A Notre Dame defeat would introduce that possibility.

THIS WEEK IN THE ACC

Point spreads by DraftKings

Friday

Virginia Tech (plus-6.5) at SMU, 4 p.m., ESPN

The Mustangs (6-2, 4-2) try to regroup after a surprising 30-27 loss at Syracuse that snapped a four-game win streak. The Hokies (6-2, 3-2) are back on track with back-to-back victories since losing at Cal.

Saturday

Clemson (minus-2.5) at Syracuse, 9 a.m., ESPN2

The Tigers (5-3, 3-2) need a victory to become bowl eligible for the 22nd year in a row, the fourth-longest streak in the nation. The Orange (4-4, 2-4) dropped their first four ACC games before coupling wins over North Carolina and SMU.

Florida State (minus-6.5) at Boston College, 9 a.m., ACC Network

Once the kingpin of the ACC, the Seminoles (3-5, 1-4) will start over after the firing of coach Mike Norvell. The climb will be steep. FSU is 4-17 in ACC play since the start of the 2024 season, the worst conference stretch in program history. They are favored in this one against BC (4-4, 2-3)m which had won two in a row before being thumped 47-2 last week at Duke.

North Carolina (minus-7) at UConn, 9 a.m., CBSSN

The Tar Heels (4-4, 2-3) gave Miami a scare in a 38-35 nail-biter past week, step outside the conference to face independent UConn (4-4), which lost 42-41 to Syracuse in its only previous matchup this season vs. an ACC opponent.

Duke (minus-4) at NC State, 9:30 a.m., CW Network

Sophomore Nate Sheppard has rushed for 2,104 yards in 22 career games for the Blue Devils (6-2, 3-2). He managed just 61 yards vs. the Wolfpack (4-4, 2-3) last season, but ranks fifth nationally in 2026 with 972 yards through eight games.

Merrimack (no line) at No. 14 Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m., ACC Network

Wake (7-1, 5-1), winner of five straight ACC games since losing to Miami, takes a break from conference play against the FCS-level Warriors (4-5), whose alums include baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski. Merrick hasn’t scored more than 24 points in a game all season.

No. 1 Miami (plus-7.5) at No. 4 Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBC

Miami (8-0) beat Notre Dame 27-24 last year at the Hard Rock Stadium, but is chasing its first win over the Irish at South Bend since 1984. Notre Dame (7-1) leads all-time series 17-9.

Louisville (minus-14.5) at Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m., ACC Network

The Cardinals (5-3, 4-2), in their pursuit of Wake Forest for second place in the ACC, are powered by junior running back Isaac Brown, who bites off 7.7 yards per rushing attempt. Last place Georgia Tech (2-6, 1-4) brings a run defense that ranks 134th nationally, allowing 219.3 yards per game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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