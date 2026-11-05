How The No. 1 Offense in the Country Adjusts Without Its Superstar Receiver

Miami's Heisman receiver Malachi Toney is out for the regular season, and it couldn't have come at a worse time for the Miami Hurricanes.

No. 1 Miami (8-0, 6-0 ACC) travels to South Bend to face No. 11 Notre Dame (7-1) on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The key offensive matchup before the injury was Toney lining up across from projected top-five pick Leonard Moore, but now he will likely be one-on-one with Cooper Barkate.

Moreover, this slight shift gives room for others in the wide receiver room to shine. However, Miami's offensive game plan entering this game, with or without Toney, was going to stay the same. BYU rushed for 121 yards and scored 28 points on the Fighting Irish. Navy rushed for 212 yards but didn't put up the numbers.

Miami is here to run the ball, ready to play big-boy football that they have been waiting to fully use this season.

Hurricanes last displayed this level of dominance against Clemson. Nine plays, nine runs, all the way down the field before Mark Fletcher Jr. scored to seal the game.

Oct 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Derek McDonald (15) and defensive lineman Xavier Lewis (90) and defensive back Jaiden Patterson (18) defend in the third quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The all-time Hurricanes touchdown leader knows they need to establish the line of scrimmage in a game like this.

"That's every game, we want to try to run the ball efficiently," Fletcher said. "Like, to win any game is definitely going to be on the big guys. The trenches going, you know, both ways, offense and defensively. So, yeah, it's it's it's a big it's a big role."

Miami's offensive line has had its ups and downs this season but played its best game against North Carolina, limiting pressure on Mensah and, most importantly, avoiding false starts.

Oct 24, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Javian Mallory (21) scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moreover, with that balance, Miami was about to rush for 141 yards against one of the best rushing defenses in the country. The Fighting Irish have the No. 1 scoring defense and a top-five total defense in the country.

If Miami wants to set the tone, it is going to punch them in the mouth with their senior and freshman combo, with some mixed action in between. Javian Mallory will have time to shine, leading the Canes in rushing yards this season.

Moreover, with the depth of the room, they will be able to run the ball effectively, giving more options in the passing attack for UM's other Heisman leader, Darian Mensah. No major adjustments are going into a game like this with a game plan already set. It's next man up, and Miami understands what it takes to get that done.

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