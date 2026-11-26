It’s rivalry week throughout the ACC, as long as you ignore Cal, Stanford and Syracuse.

Elsewhere, we have a series of in-state duels, plus Boston College at Miami, which was a big deal 42 years ago when Doug Flutie’s Hail Mary pass beat the Hurricanes.

The ACC championship game is set between No. 7 Miami vs. No. 8 Wake Forest on Dec. 5, but both teams continue to jockey for positions in the College Football Playoff.

THIS WEEK IN THE ACC

Point spreads by DraftKings

Friday

No. 20 Florida (minus-6.5) at Florida State, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Glenn Schumann, a defensive specialist who has worked under Nick Saban and Kirby Smart, will take over next season as head coach of the Seminoles (5-6). In the meantime, they have to deal with in-state rival Florida (7-4), coming off SEC wins over Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

Saturday

No. 4 Notre Dame (minus-25.5) at Syracuse, 9 a.m., ABC

The Fighting Irish (10-1) are an independent but can improve to 6-0 vs. ACC opponents with a win over the Orange (5-6, 3-5). Notre Dame won the first five by an average of nearly 25 points.

Boston College (plus-24.5) at No. 7 Miami, 9 a.m., ESPN

The Eagles (5-6, 3-4) snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Syracuse. The Hurricanes (10-1, 8-0), who steamrolled opponents early in the season, have won by just 11 and 8 points in two games since losing at Notre Dame.

No. 19 Louisville (minus-3) at Kentucky, 9 a.m., ESPN2

The Cardinals (8-3) have won six in a row while the Wildcats (7-4) have lost three in a row after a 7-1 start that included victories over South Carolina, LSU, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. Louisville has won the past two Governor’s Cup games, including 41-0 last season.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

NC State (plus-6) at North Carolina, 9 s.m., ACC Network

The Wolfpack 5-6, 3-5), coming off a 28-10 upset win at Florida State, have won five straight against the Tar Heels (5-6, 2-5), including 42-19 a year ago.

South Carolina (minus-6) at Clemson, noon, ESPN2

Clemson (7-4) has won three of four while in-state rival South Carolina (6-5) has lost its past two games in the SEC by identical scores of 34-6. Of course, the opponent last week was top-ranked Georgia.

Virginia (plus-3) at Virginia Tech, noon, CW Network

The Cavaliers (6-5, 4-4) beat Cal and North Carolina by a combined 77-31 the past two weeks after averaging just 12 points in three straight losses. Tech (6-5, 3-5) has surrendered 119 points in three consecutive defeats.

Georgia Tech (plus-35.5) at No. 1 Georgia, 12:30 p.m., ABC

The Yellow Jackets (3-8) hope to once again challenge the Bulldogs (10-1), who hasn’t lost to Georgia Tech since 2016. But Georgia won just 16-9 last year and needed eight (8!) overtimes to get past its rival in 2024.

Duke (plus-14.5) at No. 8 Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

ESPN’s Game Day makes an appearance as Wake (10-1, 7-1) hosts Duke 7-4, 4-4) for their 106th all-time meeting. The Demon Deacons are riding a program-record eight-game win streak. The Blue Devils’ running back Nate Sheppard has bumped his totals to 1,436 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns.

SMU (minus-7) at Stanford, 12:30 p.m., ACC Network

Stanford (6-5, 4-4), fresh off a second straight win in the Big Game, will try to add to the woes of the Mustangs (7-4, 5-3), pummeled the past two weeks by Wake Forest and Notre Dame.

Pitt (minus-9.5) at Cal, 4:30 p.m., ACC Network

The Panthers (6-5, 3-5) and Bears (3-8, 2-6) have combined to win exactly one game since Oct. 10. Cal’s margin of defeat in its five five straight defeats is nearly 28 points.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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