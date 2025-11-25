Four-Star Prospect in the Class of 2027 Decommits from Cal
A highly touted recruit who recently committed to Cal for the class of 2027 is reconsidering his choice following the dismissal of Golden Bears head coach, but this recruit added an interesting caveat.
Four-star linebacker Broncs Baker became the first player to commit to Cal in the class of 2027 when he committed to Cal in September. On Monday, he announced on social media that he has decommitted from Cal, and has re-opened his recruiting process. But he also said he is watching the Cal situation closely and is still considering signing with Cal "especially if the defensive staff stays."
There has been no indication from Cal whether any of Wilcox's assistant coaches will remain when a new head coach is hired. Occasionally, some members of a staff will be retained by a new head coach, but usually a new head coach will pick the people he wants on his staff.
Cal's co-defensive coordinators this season are Terrence Brown and Vic So'oto, and the Bears' inside linebacker coach is Mike Bruno. Wilcox received much of the credit for Cal's strong defensive showings in recent years.
Baker, a 6-foot-1, 215-pounder from Toole, Utah, is a junior at Stansbury High School . Besides Cal, Baker has received offers from Arizona State, Kansas State and West Virginia, although he is likely to receive more offers in the coming months, especially after having his rating upgrade.
Recently Rivals promoted him from three-star status to a four-star rating. Most other sites rate him as a three-star prospect.
Cal offered Baker last January, following his sophomore season, and then-Cal defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Peter Sirmon began the recruitment of Baker. Soon thereafter Sirmon took a job as an assistant coach with the New Orleans Saints.
With Baker's decommitment, the Bears now have no commitments for the class of 2027, although that is not unusual at this stage..
Cal will begin signing players for its 2026 class on December 3, which is the first day prospects can sign a financial agreement, formerly known as a letter of intent.
Cal will play its first game without Wilcox at the helm when it hosts 25th-ranked SMU on Saturday at 5 p.m. Nick Rolovich, who had been serving as Cal's offensive analyst, will be the Bears' interim head coach for that game and Cal's bowl game.
