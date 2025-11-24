Who is Cal Football Interim Head Coach Nick Rolovich?
Nick Rolovich, who has worked primarily beyond the spotlight this season as senior offensive analyst for Cal football, will serve as the Bears’ interim head coach the next two games.
Rolovich was promoted Sunday after head coach Justin Wilcox was fired.
The Bears (6-5, 3-4 ACC) close the regular season Saturday at home against SMU, and will play in a yet-to-be-determined postseason bowl game.
For those unfamiliar with Rolovich, here is a thumbnail bio on his life and career:
Age: 46
Previous role at Cal: Rolovich was hired this past offseason to serve as senior offensive analyst, working with new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bryan Harsin.
Why Cal chose Rolovich over Harsin as interim head coach: Both have head-coaching experience, Harsin a combined 10 years at Arkansas State, Boise State and Auburn. Cal did not specify why Rolovich was elevated, but it makes sense that lifting him from the analyst role would be less disruptive to the staff than altering Harsin’s assignment as OC.
Head-coaching experience: Was 28-27 in four seasons (2016-19) at Hawaii, with three bowl appearances. Led Washington State to a 5-6 record in 2020 and ’21, with the Cougars limited to four games in ’20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He coached WSU to a 21-6 win at Cal in 2021.
Why WSU fired him in 2021: Rolovich was relieved of his duties seven games into the season for his refusal to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements. A federal judge dismissed his lawsuit against the university, ruling that the firing was justified. Rolovich subsequently filed an appeal.
Coaching background: Served as an assistant coach at San Marin High School in 2002, then as student assistant at Hawaii in 2003-04. Was quarterbacks coach at City College of San Francisco in 2006-07 and at Hawaii in 2008-09. Promoted to offensive coordinator at Hawaii for 2010-11. Was offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Nevada from 2016-19. Rolovich served as an assistant at San Marin High the past two seasons before being hired by Cal.
Playing career: Rolovich was a two-time JC All-America quarterback at City College of San Francisco, leading the Rams to the 1999 national championship. He played the 2000 and ’01 seasons at Hawaii, leading the team to an 8-1 record as a starter his senior season. He passed for 4,176 yards and 40 touchdowns in his college career and led Hawaii to a 72-45 upset of unbeaten BYU in the 2001 season finale while passing for 543 yards and eight touchdowns. Played professionally for two seasons each in NFL Europe (2002-03), the Arena League (2004-05) and the AFL (2006-07).
Hometown: Novato, Calif.
High school: Rolovich played football and graduated from Marin Catholic High School, later the alma of former Cal star quarterback Jared Goff
College: Graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Hawaii in 2004 and a masters in human performance and sport from New Mexico Highlands in 2007
Family: Rolovich and his wife, Analea, have three sons, Daniel, William and Patrick, and one daughter, Alana
