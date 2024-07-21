Transfer DB Has Highest Speed Rating of Cal Players in EA Sports College Football 25
EA Sports released its EA Sports College Football 25 video game on Friday, and it provided all the numbers for virtually every college football team.
That includes Cal, of course, and 85 Cal players were rated based on numerucal assessment in a number of categories plus an overall rating.
You can see the rating for Cal players in this video:
We already knew that running back Jaydn Ott is the highest rated Cal player, coming in with an overall rating of 93, which ranks 25th among all college players for the 2024 season. He is well ahead of Cal safety Craig Wodson and outside linebacker Xavier Carlton, who are tied for the second-best rating among Cal players with an overal rating of 85.
However, what is surprising is that Ott, who has claimed to be the fastest player on the team, does not have the highest speed rating among Cal players. In fact, five Cal players have a better speed rating than Ott's 92.
Wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, a transfer from Notre Dame, and wide receiver Mavin Anderson as well as cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns III all have a speed rating oof 93. But they don't have the best speed ratings on the team either.
Two players on the 2024 Golden Bears roster who have yet to play a game for Cal have the highest speed ratings.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Nyziah Hunter did not get into a game last season but has a speed rating of 94. And the highest Cal speed rating belongs to transfer Ryan Yaites, a defensive back who played in 13 games, all off the bench, for LSU in 2023 as a freshman.
A few other notes:
---The fifth-highest Cal rating -- behind Ott, Woodson, Carlton and Hearns -- belongs to an offensive tackle from Sweden who played for Temple last season -- Victor Stoffel, who has an overall rating of 82
---Chandler Rogers and Fernando Mendoza will compete for the Bears' starting quarterback job in preseason camp, and they have similar ratings in EA Sports College Football 25. Rogers has an overall rating of 81, which is just ahead of Mendoza at 80.
---Even Cal long-snapper David Bird received an EA Sports rating, although the game lists him as a tight end.